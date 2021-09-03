Residents of the upscale Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara, which is also home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been facing unusual troubles in the locality due to a huge cannabis farm.

According to a report in the Sunday Mirror, the cannabis plantation is causing a major stink in the area. One of the locals even claimed that the smell was so strong that he had to stop and pull over while driving down the road.

"The stink was getting stronger and heading their way. I was driving along the freeway and was hit hard by the smell. It doesn't make you high but it's not what you want driving at 70mph. I had to pull over," the resident Gregory Gandrud said.

"It made me completely lose my train of thought. Lots of people here are suffering," the 60-year-old added.

Harry and Meghan had moved into an £11 million mansion in the area in July last year, which they share with their son Archie, two, and two-month-old Lilibet. The 16-bathroom home, which boasts of a sauna, a library, and cinema, is surrounded by a number of celebrity neighbours including Oprah Winfrey who lives in a massive sea view mansion nearby. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom live with their daughter in a mansion just down the street.

Just 10 minutes down the road from the Sussexes' nine-bedroom luxury pad lies an entirely legal weed factory that has 20 large greenhouses full of the pungent plants.

Numerous residents made complaints about the distinctive smell stemming from the factory, following which the Santa Barbara Coalition of Responsible Cannabis and Cannabis Association for Responsible Producers have promised that they will install "odour control systems" on the farm.

Gandrud said about the planned odour control measures, "This is good news for us, and Harry and Meghan."

Meanwhile, another neighbour named Richard Mineards noted, "Growing cannabis near here became legal in 2016 and lots of growers jumped on the bandwagon."

Harry has previously admitted to smoking pot as a teenager, and was sent to a one-day rehab clinic at the age of 17 by his father Prince Charles. Meanwhile, his wife had also partaken in marijuana in the past, reportedly giving guests a joint at her first wedding to film producer Trevor Engelson in Jamaica, where the drug is legal.