Harry Styles has shut down claims that he told his friends he is in the running to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Sources had told The Sun that the British singer, 26, met with film bosses about taking over the iconic role. The odds on him landing the role being slashed from 100/1 to 25/1. However, a representative for Harry Styles has since told Daily Mail that the reports "aren't even remotely true."

"Harry is deadly serious. He has had a series of high-level meetings about becoming 007. Harry believes he is the final two. Harry is a new age British man... he's confident in his own skin and making him Bond would signal the franchise changing with the times," a source said previously.

Daily Mail has also contacted representatives for EON Productions for comment.

The former One Direction member had remained as one of the favourites to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, and according to Ladbrokes. The odds on him landing the part have been slashed to just 25/1, from 100/1 previously. It comes following reports last month that Tom Hardy is set to land the iconic role.

According to The Vulcan Reporter, they heard in June that Hardy had been offered the iconic role of Agent 007, after a successful audition, while bookies odds on the star have now been slashed to half. The outlet also reported producers had planned to unveil Hardy as James Bond in November- the same month "No Time To Die" was due to be released.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the outlet states the announcement will now be made later this year or early 2021.

Harry, who landed his first acting role in the 2017 war epic "Dunkirk," recently said he'd love to play 007, telling Hits Radio: "I think it's kind of everyone's dream a little bit."

Since the speculation began the likes of James Norton, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and even retired footballer David Beckham have been mentioned as possible replacements.