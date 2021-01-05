Olivia Wilde is moving on from her split from comedian Jason Sudeikis with 26-year-old singer Harry Styles. The pair was spotted holding hands when they attended a wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California over the weekend.

The former One Direction singer looked dapper in a suit while the 36-year-old actress wore a long boho floral dress for the occasion. Both also wore face masks. A video leaked by Page Six showed them walking hand-in-hand at the venue.

The new couple attended the wedding of Styles' manager, Jeffrey Azoff, to Glenne Christiaansen, an employee at Apple Music. The singer reportedly officiated the wedding which only had 16 guests.

On Monday, Styles and Wilde were photographed arriving together at the singer's L.A. home with luggage in tow. She was also seen visiting Sudeikis at his home.

It is not known when Wilde and Styles started dating but it could have been sometime during the filming of "Don't Worry Darling." The "Treat People With Kindness" singer took over the lead role in the movie from Shia LaBeouf in September. James Corden reportedly allowed him to stay at his L.A. home during the filming in Palm Springs, California. There, he was "able to be alone" with his new lady love.

In an interview in November, the "Booksmart" director shared that she was so happy when Styles agreed to be in her movie. Wilde said she and designer Arianne Phillips did "a little victory dance" because they "knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," which is needed in her "incredibly stylistic" 1950s-set movie.

"It's very heightened and opulent, and I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don't care," she said as she described Styles as "very modern" and it is "extraordinary" to see him "redefine what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

In November, Wilde also announced her split from Sudeikis after seven years together. The two share two kids. Styles, on the other hand, previously dated Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe and they broke up in 2018.