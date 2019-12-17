Harry Style's ambiguous sexuality has been the talk of the town for a while now, and while the singer respects the questions surrounding it, he won't be answering them.

Ever since the 26-year-old left "One Direction" and started his solo career, he happily embraced unconventional fashion choices, raising an important discussion about gender-bending fashion. When he stepped out in a sheer blouse and a pearl earring at the Met Gala in New York this year, questions about his sexuality started cropping up.

"What women wear. What men wear. For me it's not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though.' I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier," Harry Styles said in a recent interview with The Guardian, in light of the release of his second album 'Fine Line.'

When the singer was questioned if he has ever been directly asked if he was a bisexual, the singer said: "Um. I guess I have been asked? But, I dunno. Why? It's not like I'm sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back."

The former One D star insisted that he isn't ramping up his sexual ambiguity to be interesting to people, saying its actually the opposite as he doesn't put much more into his image than what he likes.

"Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No. In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve's gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way," he said.

"Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool," Styles continued.

The "Light's out" singer said that though he respects the questions he is asked about his sexuality, he hopes that others respect his decision not to answer.

"What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing – this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that's just silly. You respect that someone's gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer," Styles said.