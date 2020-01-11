There is a lot to rejoice for Harry Styles, who has come out with his second solo album, "Fine Line". The album has become the chart topper around the world soon after its release, besides breaking records. The singer was making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Harry Styles talked about his guilty pleasure revealing that he listens to One Direction tracks while working out, Daily Mail reports. The 25-year-old singer also played a hilarious game of Ellen's Burning Questions on the show that aired on Thursday.

The "Lights Up" singer also confessed what his favourite parts of a woman were during the game. Styles said "eyes" before struggling to come up with two more, eventually settling on "smile and character." Ellen responded with an "awww" while the audience gave him a round of applause.

The former One Direction band member looked stylish in a green jumper with "stay away from toxic people" written across. He accessorised with a pearl necklace.

Styles sent Ellen into splits with his crazy answers. He said that if he wouldn't have been a singer, he would be a florist. He also admitted that his first celebrity crush was "Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston.

He also revealed that his first kiss was at the tender age of 12. But Styles quickly told Ellen that he wasn't dating anyone. His biggest fear is "dying – was "dark".

The singer's fans praised him on Thursday after Reuters sports journalist Rory Carroll revealed that the star watched his dog for him while he picked up his takeaway food. In a Twitter thread Carroll replied what the most awkward or interesting celeb encounter he had had was. The journalist explained how the singer offered to watch his dog as the former picked up his food in 2018.

Last week the singer along with his friend Adele and James Corden enjoyed a vacation in Anguilla. Styles showed his generous side when he left a $2020 tip on a $472.50 bill after enjoying a meal. An employee at Caribbean Fishmarket shared a photo of the bill, on which the singer wrote: "Happy New Year!"