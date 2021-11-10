Paul Pogba may have played his last game for Manchester United with reports claiming that the French midfielder could be out for at least two months with a thigh injury. The Red Devils star picked up the injury on Monday while on international duty with France ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The 28-year-old midfielder is certain to miss the two games for France, and is expected to return to Manchester for further evaluation on the injury that he suffered during training. The former Juventus midfielder has not played for United since their game against Liverpool on Oct 24 when he was shown a straight red just 20 minutes after getting on the pitch.

According to ESPN, the initial tests carried out by the French FA have indicated that Pogba could be out for at least six to eight weeks. United are yet to conduct their own tests to understand the extent of the injury, with the midfielder expected to arrive in Manchester before the end of this week.

"The 28-year-old had joined up with his international teammates as Les Bleus prepare for important World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland," United said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Paul suffered a right thigh injury while taking part in a training session on Monday."

"The French Football Federation has confirmed that Pogba will miss both of the country's upcoming games in this November international break."

Pogba was serving a three-game ban owing to the sending off against Liverpool. The France international has just seven months remaining on his contract, and two months on the sidelines will see him out at least until mid-January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep Pogba at Old Trafford beyond the summer of 2022, but the club's offer of a new deal has yet to be accepted by the Frenchman and his representatives. The club have accepted that they could lose him on a free transfer, and even if they do not want to sell him in January, a tempting offer from one of his suitors could change their mind.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus are on Pogba's trail and all three clubs are expected to offer him a pre-contract to agree to join them next summer. However, one of them could steal a march by making an offer to United in January, which could see the Red Devils decide to cash-in on their club-record signing rather than lose him for nothing in June.