Hayden Panettiere, the actress best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36, her representative confirmed. The news has left fans mourning a star who rose to fame as a child and built a career across television and film.

While her death has been confirmed, her cause of death has not been disclosed, leaving further details surrounding her passing unclear. Reuters reported that it was unable to reach her representative for additional information outside regular business hours.

Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death Remains Unknown

No cause of death has been publicly announced following Hayden Panettiere's death. Her representative confirmed the news to ABC News, but further details surrounding the circumstances of her passing were not immediately available.

Panettiere's father, Skip Panettiere, asked for privacy as the family processes the loss. In a statement provided to ABC News, he described his daughter as an 'incredible light' and a 'force of nature' who brought love and joy to those around her and to the millions who watched her onscreen.

At this stage, there is no confirmed information linking her death to any previously reported personal struggles. Any claims about the Hayden Panettiere cause of death that go beyond statements from her family, representative or authorities remain unverified.

Hayden Panettiere's Movies and TV Shows

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Panettiere began working in entertainment as a child and quickly established herself as a familiar face on television and in film. She gained widespread attention as Claire Bennet on the science-fiction drama Heroes, which ran from 2006 to 2010. Her character, a cheerleader with the ability to regenerate from injuries, became one of the show's most recognisable figures and helped make Panettiere a household name.

She later took on one of her best-known roles as Juliette Barnes on Nashville, playing the ambitious and often troubled country music performer from 2012 to 2018. The role allowed Panettiere to showcase both her acting and singing abilities, with her character performing original songs throughout the series.

Her film credits included Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess and Scream 4. She also appeared in I Love You, Beth Cooper and Custody, while lending her voice to animated projects including A Bug's Life and the Kingdom Hearts video game series. Across her career, Panettiere moved between family films, television dramas and horror, building a varied body of work that extended well beyond her breakout role in Heroes.

Hayden Panettiere on Her Personal Struggles

In recent years, Panettiere had spoken openly about difficult experiences during her life and career. She documented parts of her story in her memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning,' which was released in May 2026.

The memoir offered a more personal account of her experiences beyond her work in Heroes and Nashville. However, those disclosures do not establish the Hayden Panettiere cause of death, which remains undisclosed.

What We Know About Hayden Panettiere's Death

For now, the confirmed details are limited: Hayden Panettiere died at 36, her representative confirmed her death to ABC News, and her family has asked for privacy. The cause of death and other circumstances surrounding her passing have not been released.