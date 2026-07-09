Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75, after a reported battle with serious health complications, closing the final chapter on a five-decade career that produced some of the biggest power ballads in pop history.

The Welsh singer, whose unmistakable raspy voice defined hits such as 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and 'Holding Out for a Hero', earned millions of fans worldwide and became one of the most recognisable voices of the 1970s and 1980s.

As tributes pour in following her death, many are looking back at the life, career and legacy of one of rock's most enduring performers.

Who Was Bonnie Tyler?

Born Gaynor Hopkins on June 8, 1951, in Skewen, Wales, Tyler began pursuing a music career in the early 1970s before adopting the stage name Bonnie Tyler.

Her breakthrough arrived in 1977 with 'It's a Heartache', which became an international hit and showcased the distinctive husky voice that would become her trademark. The vocal style developed after surgery to remove vocal nodules permanently altered her voice, giving it the gritty quality that helped set her apart from other singers of the era.

Tyler reached superstardom in 1983 with 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', written and produced by Jim Steinman. The power ballad topped charts worldwide and remains one of the biggest-selling singles in music history.

She followed it with another widely known anthem, 'Holding Out for a Hero', featured in the Footloose soundtrack before being used frequently in films, television and sporting events.

Other notable songs included 'Lost in France', 'Faster Than the Speed of Night', 'Straight from the Heart', 'If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man)', and 'Believe in Me', which she performed while representing the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013.

Inside Bonnie Tyler's Long Marriage

Away from the spotlight, Tyler shared a long-lasting marriage with Robert Sullivan, a property developer and former Olympic judo competitor. The couple married in 1973, years before Tyler became an international star. Their marriage lasted more than five decades.

Their relationship largely stayed out of the headlines. Tyler frequently credited Sullivan for supporting her throughout her career, including extensive world tours and recording schedules. Together, they divided their time between homes in Wales, Portugal and New Zealand while also managing several business ventures.

Bonnie Tyler's Health Journey

Tyler's career was shaped early by vocal cord surgery in 1977, which unintentionally created the raspy singing voice that became her signature.

In her later years, she reportedly faced more serious medical challenges. In May 2026, Tyler underwent emergency surgery in Portugal after suffering a perforated intestine.

She was placed in a medically induced coma during her recovery and reportedly experienced cardiac arrest before doctors successfully revived her.

Although family members initially shared encouraging updates about her condition, Tyler ultimately died on July 8, 2026, from complications related to her illness. She was 75.

Read more Bonnie Tyler Songs: Revisiting Late Singer's Best from 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' to 'Holding Out for a Hero' and More Bonnie Tyler Songs: Revisiting Late Singer's Best from 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' to 'Holding Out for a Hero' and More

Bonnie Tyler Net Worth: Did Her Songs Make Her Rich?

At the time of her death, Bonnie Tyler was widely reported to have amassed an estimated net worth of around $30 million. Much of Tyler's fortune came from decades of international touring, publishing royalties and licensing deals.

Her catalogue has continued to generate revenue through streaming services, films, commercials and television appearances.

However, Tyler herself previously joked that despite 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' surpassing one billion Spotify streams, artists receive only a small fraction of streaming income compared with traditional record sales.

The Lasting Legacy of a True Welsh Icon

Bonnie Tyler's voice was instantly recognisable. Her dramatic performances and emotionally charged ballads made her one of the most prominent female rock artists of her generation.

From 'It's a Heartache' to 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and 'Holding Out for a Hero', Tyler's music has remained in circulation for decades, continuing to reach new audiences long after its original release.

Remembered for her distinctive voice and her catalogue of hits, Bonnie Tyler leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond record sales. Her music, long marriage, health struggles and lengthy career ensured her place as one of Wales' best-known musical figures.