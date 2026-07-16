Celebrity bodyguard Mason Haynes, who spent more than two decades protecting the Kardashian family and other A-list stars, has died following a road traffic accident just two days before his 53rd birthday.

The 52-year-old leaves behind his wife, Fay, daughter Brooke and son Noah, while tributes from friends, colleagues and the close protection industry have remembered him as 'a protector' and 'a genuinely good man'.

His death has also renewed interest in the veteran bodyguard's career, which extended beyond celebrity security into anti-bullying advocacy.

Kardashian's Longtime Bodyguard Passed Away

Haynes died on 4 July, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to support his family. The fundraiser describes his death as the result of a tragic road traffic accident and says he is survived by his wife and two children.

The page remembers Haynes as 'a protector', 'a mentor', 'a prankster' and 'a giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart'.

It adds that hundreds of heartfelt messages have been shared by people whose lives he touched, with one tribute describing him as 'that rare thing... a genuinely good man'.

Trojan Security UK, where Haynes worked, also paid tribute in an Instagram post on 6 July, calling him 'an absolute legend in the Close Protection game' and adding: 'Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high Brother.'

Who Was Mason Haynes?

Haynes built a respected career spanning around 20 years, providing close protection for some of the world's most recognisable figures across entertainment and sport.

The Kardashians were among his earliest celebrity clients. Over the years, he also worked with Kevin Hart, Charlie Puth, Lewis Hamilton, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kanye West.

In a 2018 interview with London Now, Haynes recalled entering the security industry while studying in his 20s, taking a part-time job before eventually joining Scorpion Security.

'I then found a full-time job in Scorpion Security, who were the security company hired by Café de Paris in London, among others,' he said.

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'Because there were a number of celebrity patrons, I started doing what you might call "close protection", which became permanent contracts with several celebrities.'

Haynes also confirmed he was part of Kim's security team during the 2016 armed robbery in Paris.

'I can't go into much detail about that,' he said. 'I was part of that team, and that incident was simply a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening.'

His Anti-Bullying Initiative

Away from celebrity security, Haynes had begun focusing on a different mission. His Instagram biography described him as a '20 year veteran A-list bodyguard' who was 'now focusing on global anti bullying initiative,' although he shared little publicly about the project.

The fundraiser page says Haynes had an extraordinary ability to make people feel welcome and was known for helping friends whenever they needed him.

Donations will help fund 'the send-off he truly deserves' while easing the immediate financial burden on Fay, Brooke and Noah, allowing the family time and space to grieve following their sudden loss.

The Kardashian family members whom Haynes protected for years have not publicly commented on his sudden death. There have also been no reports that they have donated to or provided financial assistance for his family.

The GoFundMe campaign is seeking to raise £18,000 (about $24,400) and had raised £3,469 ($4,694) at the time of writing.