Rosie O'Donnell has opened up about the final years of Michelle Trachtenberg's life, describing her former Harriet the Spy co-star's death as 'a tragedy' and revealing she wishes she had been able to help her more before she died.

The 64-year-old comedian reflected on her long friendship with Trachtenberg, who died in February 2025 at the age of 39. O'Donnell said she remained in contact with her former co-star for many years but found it increasingly difficult to reach her in the period leading up to her death.

Her emotional reflections have prompted renewed interest in Trachtenberg's life, career and the lasting impact she had on audiences through roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl.

What Did Rosie O'Donnell Say?

Read more 'She Was a Bag of Bones': Daveigh Chase's Dad Breaks Silence on Star's Tragic 65-Lb State and Final Phone Call 'She Was a Bag of Bones': Daveigh Chase's Dad Breaks Silence on Star's Tragic 65-Lb State and Final Phone Call

O'Donnell spoke candidly about losing touch with Trachtenberg in the years before her death and said she had tried to remain a supportive presence whenever possible.

'I wish I could have done more,' she said. 'I tried to help her as much as I could, but she was inaccessible toward the end.'

She recalled arranging to meet Trachtenberg on several occasions but said those plans never came to fruition. O'Donnell also remained in contact with members of Trachtenberg's family, describing them as 'a very loving family.'

The comedian said she never imagined her former child co-star would die at such a young age, calling the loss 'a tragedy' and reflecting on how difficult it can be to watch someone struggle.

O'Donnell also spoke about the impact addiction has had on her own family, saying the issue affects millions of families across America and should be taken seriously.

Michelle Trachtenberg's Death

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City apartment in February 2025 at the age of 39.

Initially, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as undetermined after her family declined an autopsy on religious grounds. However, following additional laboratory testing, officials later confirmed that Trachtenberg died from complications of diabetes mellitus.

The medical examiner's findings brought an end to months of speculation surrounding the actress' death.

A Career That Spanned More Than Three Decades

Trachtenberg began acting as a child, appearing in television commercials before landing roles on Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Pete & Pete and the long-running soap opera All My Children.

Her breakthrough came in 1996 when she starred opposite O'Donnell in Harriet the Spy, a role that introduced her to audiences around the world.

She later became widely recognised for portraying Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer before winning over a new generation of viewers as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, one of the series' most memorable characters.

Trachtenberg also starred in films including EuroTrip, Ice Princess and 17 Again. Her final credited screen appearance came in 2023 when she reprised Georgina Sparks in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot.

Fans Continue to Remember Her Legacy

Following O'Donnell's comments, fans once again paid tribute to Trachtenberg across social media, sharing favourite scenes from her films and television series while reflecting on the influence she had throughout her career.

Many also praised O'Donnell for speaking fondly of her former co-star and highlighting the importance of supporting loved ones through difficult periods.

Although Trachtenberg's career began when she was still a child, she successfully transitioned into adult roles and remained a familiar face in Hollywood for more than three decades. Her performances across family films, teen dramas and television continue to resonate with audiences, ensuring her legacy endures.

O'Donnell's reflections serve as a reminder of the lasting friendships formed in the entertainment industry and the profound impact those relationships can have. While she expressed regret that she could not do more to help Trachtenberg during the final years of her life, she also celebrated her as a gifted actress whose work continues to be cherished by fans around the world.