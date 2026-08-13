Former Nickelodeon star Christy Knowings died on Tuesday at the age of 46 after a severe asthma attack led to brain damage and life support in a Los Angeles hospital, her family has said.

The television star experienced the attack on 7 August and was reportedly placed on life support after suffering brain damage. She remained in hospital for four days until her death, as confirmed by her aunt on social media.

Christy Knowings' Death and Break From Spotlight

Knowings had largely stepped back from the Hollywood spotlight in recent years to pursue other creative avenues. Her aunt, Tyleah Joseph, announced the passing on Facebook on Wednesday.

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Her manager, Al Hill, released a statement to Variety confirming her death. He described her as a multi-talented professional who was always dedicated to her craft.

Whether it was singing, acting, or dancing, Hill noted that the former child star was always creating and committed to her work.

Knowings was best known to television audiences during her time as a main cast member on the children's sketch comedy show All That.

She appeared in over 30 episodes starting in 1997. She originally joined the ensemble for the fourth season alongside fellow newcomers Leon Frierson and Danny Tamborelli.

The trio had been discovered during a pilot for a sketch show produced by Rosie O'Donnell called And Now This.

They shared the television screen with original series stars such as Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Josh Server. During its run, the sketch show later added comedians like Nick Cannon and Gabriel Iglesias to the cast.

Tributes and Legacy From 'All That' Family

Former castmate Kenan Thompson publicly reacted to the news of her passing. Writing on Instagram, the 48-year-old actor expressed shock and sent his condolences to her family.

Thompson remembered her as 'one of the funniest people out here,' adding that he never could have imagined this day and would miss his friend.

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their condolences. Many viewers highlighted her memorable contributions to the series, particularly her role in the recurring 'Whateverrr!!!' comedy sketches.

All That ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2005, launching spin-off programmes including Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show, and The Nick Cannon Show. Knowings herself later returned to the series as a special guest star during its tenth season.

Her death occurs just over six months after another All That alumna, 33-year-old Kianna Underwood, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in New York City.

Life and Work Beyond Children's Television

Outside her primary work on the Nickelodeon network, she featured in three episodes of Sesame Street between 2009 and 2011.

She appeared on the educational programme alongside her twin brother, Chris, who was also a regular fixture on youth-oriented television networks with roles on Taina and The Nick Cannon Show. She also earned an acting and writing credit on the 2009 film Mother and Child.

Following her television career, Knowings largely withdrew from mainstream on-screen acting. She focused instead on her independent musical interests, eventually releasing a folk music single titled 'To the World' in 2020.