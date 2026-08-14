Christy Knowings, best known for bringing her comedic talent to Nickelodeon's hit sketch series All That, has died at 46 after an asthma attack left her with brain damage. Her sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief from former co-stars and fans who remember her as part of one of the network's most recognisable comedy casts.

A family member told TMZ that Knowings suffered the asthma attack on Friday and was subsequently hospitalised at a Los Angeles-area hospital. She was placed on life support after the attack caused brain damage.

Her family made the decision to take her off life support on Tuesday, and she died later that night.

Christy Knowings Cause of Death Explained

Details surrounding Knowings' final days emerged following her hospitalisation, with her family confirming that the asthma attack preceded her death.

The circumstances have added to the shock surrounding the death of the former Nickelodeon star, who was just 46. No further medical details about her health or the circumstances of the asthma attack have been publicly disclosed by her family.

Knowings' death marks the loss of a performer remembered by a generation of Nickelodeon viewers, particularly for her time on All That.

Christy Knowings and Her 'All That' Career

Knowings appeared in 32 episodes of All That between 1997 and 2000, becoming part of the show's influential young cast.

The Nickelodeon sketch comedy series premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons before ending in 2005. Often described as a children's counterpart to Saturday Night Live, the programme featured comedy sketches and parodies performed by young actors alongside weekly musical guests.

Knowings appeared alongside stars including Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Kel Mitchell, Josh Server, Kevin Kopelow, Lori Beth Denberg, Alisa Reyes and Katrina Johnson.

Her time on the series remains one of the defining parts of her career, with All That helping launch several of its young performers into successful careers in television and entertainment.

Christy Knowings' Other TV Credits

While All That was her most prominent television role, Knowings also built a career beyond Nickelodeon.

Her other on-screen credits included appearances on New York Undercover and Sesame Street. She was also known for working across multiple areas of entertainment, including acting, singing and dancing.

Her manager, Al Hill, described Knowings as a multi-talented performer: 'Christy was a multi-talented lady. Whether it was singing, acting, dancing, she was always creating. Always professional and dedicated to her work.'

The statement highlighted the breadth of Knowings' talents beyond the comedy performances that made her familiar to All That viewers.

Kenan Thompson Pays Tribute to Christy Knowings

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Former All That co-star Kenan Thompson was among those to publicly mourn Knowings following news of her death.

Thompson, who went on to become a longtime cast member of Saturday Night Live, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Thursday. He expressed his shock at her death while remembering Knowings as a close friend and a remarkably funny performer.

'Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!!' Thompson wrote.

He also sent love to Knowings' family and encouraged his followers to remember the actress and comedian.