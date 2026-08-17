Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, after an acquaintance called 911 on Sunday, police said, with emergency dispatch radio traffic referring to 'cardiac arrest', 'overdose' and 'CPR in progress' while her official cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The Heroes and Nashville actor was 36. Police said their preliminary investigation had found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances, and the case is being investigated jointly with the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Panettiere had been temporarily staying at the residence when emergency crews were called, according to the coroner's office. Police have not publicly identified the acquaintance who made the 911 call.

The recording documents communications from the emergency response before the coroner has determined a medical cause of death. It should not be treated as a final clinical account of the circumstances surrounding Panettiere's death.

What the 911 Dispatch Audio Reported

A recording of emergency dispatch traffic contains references to 'cardiac arrest', 'overdose' and 'CPR in progress'. It captures radio exchanges between emergency personnel and the communications centre, rather than the full conversation between the 911 caller and an operator.

The 911 Dispatch Call for Hayden Panettiere indicates an overdose caused cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/L2clVWpnVD — SULLY (@SULLY10X) August 17, 2026

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a 911 call reporting cardiac arrest was received at approximately 1.51pm on 16 August. First responders and emergency medical services found Panettiere in cardiac arrest at the residence where she had been temporarily staying.

Emergency medical services began advanced cardiac life-support measures, but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2.32pm, according to the coroner's office.

The audio is relevant because it documents the information relayed during the emergency response. It does not establish that an overdose caused or contributed to Panettiere's death.

Why the Cause of Death Is Still Pending

A preliminary post-mortem examination found no signs of trauma that would have contributed to Panettiere's death, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said. The office said the cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and additional studies.

Read more Hayden Panettiere's Tragic Death: 'Eerie' Kingdom Hearts Tribute Happened Just One Day Before Her Passing Hayden Panettiere's Tragic Death: 'Eerie' Kingdom Hearts Tribute Happened Just One Day Before Her Passing

The absence of contributing trauma does not establish a medical cause of death or exclude other possible explanations.

It means trauma was not identified as a contributing factor during the preliminary examination.

Cardiac arrest describes the emergency condition that responders encountered, rather than necessarily the underlying medical explanation.

Likewise, 'overdose' remains a term heard in dispatch traffic and has not been identified by the coroner as a cause of, or contributing factor in, her death.

Officials have not released additional information about events before the 911 call. It would therefore be inaccurate to report an overdose or cardiac arrest as Panettiere's confirmed cause of death.

Family Statement and Career

Panettiere's representative confirmed her death on Sunday. Her father, Skip Panettiere, said: 'It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

'She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen,' he added. The family requested privacy as it takes time to process what he called an 'unimaginable loss'.

Panettiere began acting as a child before becoming internationally known as Claire Bennet in Heroes and Juliette Barnes in Nashville. Her film work included Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, Scream 4 and a return as Kirby Reed in Scream VI.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaya Klitschko, whom she had with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere's representative said the investigation into her death was ongoing.