Hayden Panettiere built one of the most varied careers of her generation, moving from child roles to playing a high‑school superhero in 'Heroes', a troubled country music star in 'Nashville' and a fan‑favourite survivor in the 'Scream' films across drama, comedy, family entertainment and horror.

Despite beginning her career as a child, Panettiere built a remarkably varied filmography across more than three decades. As fans revisit her work, here are some of the performances that defined Panettiere's career.

1. Claire Bennet — 'Heroes' (2006–2010)

Panettiere's breakthrough role came as Claire Bennet in NBC's science‑fiction drama 'Heroes'. Claire was a high‑school cheerleader with the extraordinary ability to regenerate from injuries.

The character became synonymous with the show's famous storyline surrounding the need to 'save the cheerleader', turning Panettiere into an international television star. Claire also allowed Panettiere to demonstrate a more dramatic side as the character struggled with her identity, family relationships and the consequences of possessing supernatural abilities.

2. Juliette Barnes — 'Nashville' (2012–2018)

Perhaps Panettiere's most complex television role was Juliette Barnes, the ambitious country music superstar at the centre of 'Nashville'. Juliette appeared confident and glamorous but struggled with addiction, relationships, fame and personal trauma.

Panettiere received two Golden Globe nominations for the role. The part also allowed her to showcase her singing ability, with her performances becoming an important component of the series.

3. Kirby Reed — 'Scream 4' (2011) and 'Scream VI' (2023)

Panettiere joined the 'Scream' franchise as Kirby Reed. A horror‑loving teenager with an encyclopedic knowledge of slasher movies, Kirby quickly became a favourite among fans.

Kirby's genre knowledge made her unusually well prepared for the events surrounding Woodsboro's latest killings. More than a decade later, the character returned in 'Scream VI', where she got one of the franchise's most anticipated comebacks.

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4. Kirby Reed's Return — 'Scream VI' (2023)

Panettiere's return as Kirby deserves mention because it represented more than simply another acting credit.

After years away from the franchise, Kirby's reappearance in 'Scream VI' connected Panettiere's earlier career with a new generation of 'Scream' fans.

Kirby's survival had become a major point of discussion among viewers. Her return to the franchise was one of the film's most nostalgic moments.

For a younger generation of viewers, Panettiere may be best remembered as Gen Harwood in Disney's 'Ice Princess'. Gen is a talented and competitive figure skater who initially appears intimidating to Casey Carlyle, the film's aspiring skater.

The role allowed Panettiere to combine acting with athletic performance in one of Disney's popular mid‑2000s family films. It is also one of her early sports‑related roles in a career that spanned more than three decades.

6. Sheryl Yoast — 'Remember the Titans' (2000)

One of Panettiere's earliest significant film roles was Sheryl Yoast in 'Remember the Titans'. She played the daughter of assistant football coach Bill Yoast, portrayed by Will Patton, in the acclaimed sports drama starring Denzel Washington.

The film became an important early showcase for Panettiere, who was still a child when she appeared in the movie. Panettiere was only 11 years old when the film premiered in 2000.

7. Dot — 'A Bug's Life' (1998)

Panettiere also moved into voice acting at a young age, providing the voice of Princess Dot in Pixar's 'A Bug's Life'. Dot is the younger sister of Atta and one of the younger members of the ant colony.

Although it was a supporting role, the animated film became another early entry in Panettiere's increasingly diverse career. In 2000, she lent her voice again to another animated feature, 'Dinosaur'.

8. Beth Cooper — 'I Love You, Beth Cooper' (2009)

Panettiere took the lead in the 2009 teen comedy 'I Love You, Beth Cooper', playing the titular high‑school cheerleader. This would be her second project where she plays a cheerleader who has an important role in the main plot after 'Heroes'.

The film placed her at the centre of a comedy following an awkward graduation‑night adventure and demonstrated her ability to move beyond the supernatural and family genres. It also showed that Panettiere had a natural comedic timing that added to her performances.

9. Amanda Knox — 'Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy' (2011)

Panettiere took on a more serious role in the Lifetime television film 'Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy', portraying the American student at the centre of the highly publicised Italian murder case. The performance represented another attempt to move into heavier dramatic material following her success on Heroes.

A Career Defined by Variety

Panettiere did not become defined by just one genre. Claire Bennet made her a science‑fiction star, Juliette Barnes established her dramatic credentials, while Kirby Reed gave her a lasting place in horror.

At the same time, roles such as Gen Harwood, Sheryl Yoast and Princess Dot show how early she began building a diverse filmography.

Panettiere died on 16 August 2026, at the age of 36, after she was found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances, while the official cause and manner of death remain under investigation.