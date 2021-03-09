HBO on Monday responded to claims made by Kelli Amirah that the makeup artists darkened her skin when she was hired as an extra for "Lovecraft Country."

HBO is "very disappointed to learn of Amirah's experience," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement sent to The Wrap. The representative added that this "should have not happened" and assured that steps will be taken to "ensure that this doesn't occur again in the future."

The network's response came after Amirah shared her experience on a TikTok video on Feb. 19. She said she got paid $100 to pose for a picture as a young Ms. Osberta (later played by the late Carol Sutton) on her wedding day. She did not initially reveal the name of the show but posted a before and after photo of her makeup transformation instead. Users were quick to guess the name of the series to which she confirmed it was "Lovecraft Country."

In her original post, she said she heard one of the makeup artists comment that her skin is "a little lighter" than the actress. The next thing she knew, she had layers of foundation added to her skin to make her look darker. She said they even painted her arms in a darker shade.

"And I notice my foundation is getting darker and darker. I was so uncomfortable. I had no idea they were going to do this to me, and if I had known beforehand I would not have accepted the job," she shared.

Amirah said that she asked for some wipes as soon as they wrapped up because she "refused to go out in the world like that."

She said she did not raise her concerns at the time because she had "no clout, no pull, no nothing.' Also, she was seated in between two stars of "Lovecraft Country" which for her was a special treat in itself already.

Amirah also responded to criticisms of her being complacent at the time in a series of posts on Twitter over the weekend. She explained that she applied to a casting call for a 20-25-year old African American woman and that there was no audition, just a booking, and an online photo.

I’ve been getting a lot of very valid critiques for my complacency in allowing Lovecraft Country to darken my skin as a photo double for some set photography briefly featured in an episode. It’s uncomfortable but it’s not wrong. I was weak and complacent in that moment. — Ffrenchie thee (slim) Stallion✨ (@TheKelliAmirah) March 6, 2021

"There was no mention of me being too light when I was casted nor when I went in for my fitting days before. And it wasn't until I was in the chair that I overheard the MUAs discussing it. Even then, I thought 'maybe they just meant a couple shades' I'm sure it won't be much more than a tan. And then they just kept painting me darker," she explained.

She said she "choked" and did not feel empowered to speak up because she was with the "big guys." Amirah argued that "changing skin appearance for a vampire or alien is NOT the same as changing someone's skin tone/features" when "Lovecraft Country" could have hired a "better fit in the first place." She said the "entertainment industry needs to do better."