The community of Salcombe, Devon is reeling following the discovery of a headless human body in a wooded area near Bennett Road on Sunday, June 27 at 5:00 p.m.

The corpse was found near quiet North Sands cove by a member of the public who immediately alerted authorities. A police source told DevonLive that the body was discovered without its head and that its cause of death is still "unexplained."

To this day, a huge police and fire service presence still remains in the holiday town and is expected to stay that way for the days to come. The area where the body was found has been cordoned off and Bennett Road and Cliff Road closed off. A Special Ops tent has also been set up near the woods which is said to be popular among dog walkers, as a forensic team continues its investigation.

The discovery of the decapitated body has cast a grim shadow over the chic seaside town, which is usually full of staycationers, tourists, and second homeowners. One vacationer confirmed that the "police have been all over Cliff Road and around the woods."

Meanwhile, a representative for Devon and Cornwall Police said that the investigation is still at its early stages. As such "enquiries remain ongoing" and that "a number of enquiries will be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days" to determine the cause of death and the identity of the body.

The spokesperson advised that "it is likely that the local community will continue to see a high level of police activity" over the coming days.

"We thank them for their support and if anyone has any information please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference number 0700 of Sunday 27 June," the representative said. The police also thanked the public for their understanding despite the "impact the cordon will have on the community."

It is unclear how the headless human body turned up in the woods, but a flashflood reportedly hit South Devon on Sunday, prompting water to pour down the steep cliffside in the woods above Cliff Road. Then the corpse was discovered afterwards not far from the Salcombe Harbour Hotel. Senior police sources confirmed that the corpse does not belong to Patricia Allen, whose mysterious disappearance and that of her children in 1975, continue to haunt the locals.