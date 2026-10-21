Australian independent MP Helen Haines, 65, has had both legs amputated after police said she was deliberately struck by a vehicle outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, Victoria, on 19 October 2026.

Her husband, Phil Haines, confirmed the extent of her injuries on Wednesday, 21 October, saying she was alive and stable at The Alfred hospital in Melbourne.

Haines suffered critical injuries while unloading belongings from her parked vehicle when a Toyota LandCruiser allegedly turned around and struck her. Police have described the incident as targeted, although investigators have not established a motive.

Speaking at the Melbourne hospital, Phil Haines said surgeons amputated his wife's left leg on Monday. Doctors initially hoped to save her right leg, but ultimately had to remove it on Wednesday as well.

'Helen is alive and she's stable,' he said, according to Reuters. Haines remained in a critical but stable condition, with her husband confirming that she was receiving hospital care.

The announcement clarified the severity of the parliamentarian's injuries as her family prepared for what her husband acknowledged would be a lengthy recovery. No detailed medical timetable has been announced, and it remains unclear what further treatment she may require.

Helen Haines Allegedly Struck Twice Outside Wangaratta Office

According to reports from CNN and other news outlets, Haines was unloading belongings from the rear of her parked vehicle when a Toyota LandCruiser passed her. Witnesses said the driver subsequently turned around and struck her, pinning her against her own vehicle before reversing and allegedly hitting her again.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, northeastern Victoria. Emergency responders airlifted Haines to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne, where she underwent emergency surgery.

I'm not buying this Helen Haines story. Potato video shows nothing. No blood on scene but she's lost both legs. Happened at 3:30pm (33 hoax code). Eyewitness interviews not believable, do not describe carnage.

The husband can't stop smiling after his wife lost both her legs. pic.twitter.com/0jK41X4DoZ — Asher Moses (@ashermoses) October 21, 2026

Members of the public rushed to help the injured MP following the collision. Local barber Ricky Jefferies was among those who intervened, while bystanders reportedly restrained the alleged driver until police arrived.

Haines has represented the federal electorate of Indi as an independent since 2019, following a career in nursing, midwifery and academia. Her office in Wangaratta serves constituents across the regional Victorian electorate, where news of the incident prompted widespread concern.

Flowers and messages of support began accumulating outside the premises as residents responded to reports of her injuries. The incident also drew expressions of sympathy from political leaders and members of the public across Australia.

Phil Haines, who has been married to the parliamentarian for nearly four decades, thanked supporters for their messages and acknowledged the assistance provided by medical personnel and emergency responders. He also expressed appreciation for those who helped his wife immediately after the collision.

However, he encouraged well-wishers to consider donating to Save the Children instead of sending additional flowers. The family requested donations to the charity as Haines continued receiving hospital treatment.

Helen Haines Attack Suspect Faces Court as Security Concerns Grow

Brendan Nugent, 43, appeared before Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 October, facing charges of dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official.

The allegations remain before the court, and Nugent has not been convicted in connection with the incident.

According to court reporting, Nugent's defence lawyer said his client had a rare neurological condition and was not taking medication. The lawyer's account has not been independently medically verified, and no evidence has established a connection between the reported condition and the alleged attack.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said officers had no prior intelligence indicating Nugent posed an imminent threat. Police are treating the collision as deliberate and targeted, although investigators have not publicly established a motive or confirmed any political motivation.

The incident has prompted renewed concerns about the safety of elected representatives. Federal parliamentarians received security briefings in Canberra, while Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett warned of increasing harassment, political polarisation and threats against politicians.

However, Barrett's comments addressed broader national security concerns and should not be interpreted as evidence of Nugent's alleged motives or involvement in politically motivated activity.

Nugent did not apply for bail during the hearing and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for 4 February 2027.