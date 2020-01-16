"The Witcher" creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich reveals that Henry Cavill did all his own stunts in the Netflix show, in order to fully embody Geralt of Rivia's character.

Cavill is not only a fan of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowsk's "The Witcher" books, but he also plays the videogame adaptation of the novels. He knows firsthand what and who Geralt of Rivia is. This is why he made the bold choice to perform all his stunts on his own in the series.

Hissrich revealed that there was no body double or stuntman employed for the actor. He did all his stunt work himself, which she recalled was a dangerous and scary experience because they had to think about his safety of course.

"Every time Geralt is on screen, Henry is on screen, even if it's just his hand. No one else acts as Geralt. That is not normal, for various reasons," Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly.

The showrunner explained that they had to look out for his safety so they made sure he was safe and protected all the times during the filming process. However, he realised that Cavill chose to do his stunt work himself because he wanted to fully embody the character of Geralt of Rivia.

"Everything has to be safe, and he needs to be protected. But what I find is that Geralt's physical job, killing monsters, is a very important part of who he is. So Henry didn't think he could fully embody Geralt without doing that aspect too," Hissrich added.

Cavill certainly impressed not just the creator but also executive producer, Tomek Baginski, with his portrayal of the titular role in "The Witcher." He shared how the "Superman" star stuck close to the set so he can be closer to Geralt's world.

Cavill was so committed to his character that he even walked around Geralt's jacket on the set to wear out the leather. He lived in his wardrobe and walked around with it. Baginski called his dedication to "The Witcher" "beautiful."

Cavill will reprise his role in "The Witcher" Season 2, along with his fellow cast members Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri). The installment is set to reveal Geralt of Rivia's backstory and how he became a monster hunter.