Henry Cavill and Freya Allan took to social media to announce that they are back in the United Kingdom to film "The Witcher" Season 2.

The two actors have reportedly returned to Bourne Wood, south of Farnham in Surrey, England to begin filming for the installment. They have yet to be spotted on location, and set photos of them in character have yet to leak online.

However, Allan, who reprises Ciri in "The Witcher" Season 2, confirmed her return to the set on her Instagram Story. She shared a clip of her fingernails applied with dark makeup to look dirty. She captioned the video, "and we're back..."

Last fans saw of Ciri in Season 1, she and Geralt of Rivia finally met each other in the forest. She looked disheveled and dirty. Understandably, the installment would pick up where the story left off.

As for Cavill, who returns to "The Witcher" Season 2 as Geralt of Rivia, he has been sharing photos of himself with his loyal steed, Roach. The actor shared a couple of selfies and introduced the two horses used in the Netflix series to represent the Witcher's loyal companion.

According to Redanian Intelligence, it is possible that Cavill and Allan shot their scenes at a different area because they were not among those who were photographed filming for the aftermath of the Battle of Sodden Hill.

As previously mentioned, Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), and newcomer Mecia Simson (Francesca Findabair) were spotted filming in the forests of Surrey with a group of elves in armour. Chalotra and Ndiweni's presence with the elves supposedly hinted that they have been captured by the elven army in "The Witcher" Season 2 following the Battle of Sodden Hill.

The cast and crew took to Bourne Wood to film another battle sequence for the first two episodes of "The Witcher" Season 2. Leaked photos suggest that the battle is between the elven army, the Scoia'tael and the Nilfgaardians. The corpses on the set are peppered with arrows, which could only be the work of the elven army. Unfortunately, Cavill and Allan were not seen on the set.