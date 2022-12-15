Henry Cavill is not reprising his role as Superman but could appear as a different character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The actor called it "sad news for everyone" and explained the reason behind his exit in a statement posted on social media. He said the decision was made after a meeting with DC Studios co-head James Gunn and co-president Peter Safran.

"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," he confirmed on Instagram saying that the decision was a complete turn-around after the studios told him in October to reprise the role.

"This news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is s something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes," he continued.

Cavill also addressed his fans and Superman supporters writing, "we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember...Superman is still around...My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."

Meanwhile, Gunn explained why the studio could no longer have Cavill reprise his role as the "Man of Steel." He tweeted on Wednesday that he and Safran "have a DC slate ready to go" and that they will be "focusing on an earlier version of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill." According to Variety, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director wants to focus on the character's life as a cub reporter in Metropolis.

Cavill may not return as Superman but he is being eyed to play a "different character" in the DCEU. Gunn likewise teased this in his follow-up tweet, "But we just had a great meeting with Henry, and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future." He said more details on the reimagined DC Universe will come in January 2023.

Cavill's exit as Superman comes after he also dropped out of his role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series "The Witcher." He announced that "The Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth will replace him instead.