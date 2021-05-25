Henry Cavill is brushing up on his knowledge about the "Highlander" franchise following confirmation that he is set to join the cast of the reboot.

The actor took to Instagram to express his excitement to join the Lionsgate project. He called it "very exciting news" since he has been a fan of Highlander since he was young.

"From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers," Cavill wrote alongside a news article from Deadline about his casting.

"Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget," he continued.

The 38-year-old English actor revealed that he has been catching up on his Scottish heritage as part of his research into the movie. He then shared a photo that showed two books about men in kilts and what appears to be a dagger.

"And as you can see from the swipe, I've lately been dipping into some of my Scottish heritage, and inadvertently getting my base line research underway!" Cavill concluded his announcement along with the hashtag #Highlander.

Not much is known about the "Highlander" reboot for now. But having Stahelski on the director's chair means it will be one action-packed film. He is the man behind the "John Wick" franchise which stars Keanu Reeves.

Meanwhile, Kerry Williamson will pen the script with Neal H Moritz and Josh Davis as producers. Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger, and Gregory Widen will serve as executive producers.

Despite Cavill's confirmation, little is known about his involvement in the "Highlander" reboot as well as the plot. There are speculations though that he will play the lead role or someone from the Macleod clan (Christopher Lambert played the lead Connor Macleod in the 1986 film). He even mentioned being adept with using the sword thanks to his role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series "The Witcher."