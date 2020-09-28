Henry Cavill did not hesitate to express his interest in becoming the next James Bond now that the role is open after Daniel Craig finished his last "Bond" movie.

Craig's last outing as Agent 007 is in "No Time To Die" which will arrive on Nov. 11. The quest to find a suitable replacement has had fans placing bets on their favourite actors from Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba, and more.

However, Cavill's name is still on people's lips. After all, he auditioned for the chance to play James Bond in "Casino Royale" against Craig. He was the second choice albeit he was only 22 years old then and was on the chubby side.

Now at 37 and with a great muscular built to boot, he can easily be the top contender. That is, if the producers want him to play James Bond.

"If Barbara [Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity," Cavill said in an interview with GQ.

"The Witcher" actor acknowledged that "at this stage, it's all up in the air" on who will take over the role from Craig. He said, "we'll see what happens" and reaffirmed, "yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

This is not the first time that the "Superman" star spoke about his eagerness to play James Bond in the next installment of the franchise. Late last year, in another magazine interview he admitted that he could have prepared better prior to his audition.

Cavill remembered one of the screen tests he did was to walk out from the bathroom with a towel wrapped around his waist. He reenacted a scene from one of Sean Connery's "Bond" scenes.

"I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, 'Looking a little chubby there, Henry.' I didn't know how to train or diet," he said adding, "And I'm glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better."

Cavill has since buffed up his image from that chubby man. He was mostly shirtless in "Immortals" and looks good in a suit and tux in "Man from U.N.C.L.E." He can do his action stunts very well in "The Witcher" and "Superman." All these things easily make him a great candidate to play James Bond.