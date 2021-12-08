Henry Cavill talked about the prospect of him becoming the next James Bond and his role in "The Witcher" in a recent radio interview with English host Chris Evans.

The English actor addressed rumours that he could be the next James Bond in an interview on Virgin Radio's "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky." He talked about how he screen-tested for the part "many moons ago" with Daniel Craig. Ultimately, the role went to the 53-year-old, who has completed his last stint as Agent 007 in "No Time To Die."

Cavill recalled having to do two scenes from Sean Connery's Bond days for the test. One of them required him to strip off his shirt.

"One of them was a shirtless scene. It was horrible. I was not prepared for it," he explained adding that he "had to walk out of the bath with a towel on, or something." Cavill remembered that he was not fit at the time, contrary to this day, and so he thought that he really did not do himself justice with his audition.

"I was fat, and I thought, 'I haven't really done myself justice here,'" he said.

Talking about the possibility of him being the next James Bond, the 38-year-old "Man of Steel" star said, "Here we are many moons later, and Bond is now available, so we'll see."

He added, "As far as I understand it, they are having conversations right at the top, but it's very, very early days." When asked if the "conversations" were about him, he replied, "No, no, no, no... anyone and everyone, and which direction they want to go."

Fans will just have to wait and see if Cavill will be the next James Bond. In the meantime, they can see more of him when he returns as the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of the Netflix series "The Witcher." The instalment will hit TV screens on Dec. 17. The actor said he has his days of martial arts training to thank for being able to do the fight choreography in the show. He shared that he learned Jiu-Jitsu and Kung Fu during his acting career.