The NBA is edging closer to a long-awaited decision on expansion, with commissioner Adam Silver confirming that the league will determine in 2026 whether to add new franchises. If the league does move forward, Las Vegas and Seattle stand clearly ahead of all other cities under consideration, based on a combination of economic analysis, market readiness and historical ties to the sport.

Speaking in Las Vegas ahead of the NBA Cup championship, Silver said the league is currently working with its existing teams to understand the financial realities of expansion and whether the numbers ultimately make sense.

A Cautious Timeline for a Major Decision

Silver stressed that expansion is not a foregone conclusion, despite years of speculation. The league is examining detailed projections on what new franchises would earn locally and how they would affect the overall revenue picture.

He said the NBA is consulting its current owners to gauge their appetite for sharing league revenues with additional teams, noting that any expansion would most likely involve two franchises rather than one as per The Athletic. A final determination, Silver said, would come sometime in 2026.

Why Las Vegas Stands Out

Las Vegas has steadily positioned itself as a natural NBA city. It has hosted the league's main Summer League since 2004 and has staged the championship rounds of the first three NBA Cup tournaments.

Those events have allowed the league to test the market repeatedly and build strong operational experience in the city.

The wider sports landscape also works in Las Vegas' favour. The city and surrounding communities, with a population of around two million, already support teams in the NFL, NHL and WNBA.

Major League Baseball's Athletics are scheduled to open a new ballpark in the city in 2028, reinforcing Las Vegas' status as a full-scale professional sports market.

Seattle's Strong Basketball History

Seattle's case rests heavily on history and demand. The city was home to the SuperSonics from 1967 until 2008, when the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Since then, calls for an NBA return have remained constant, backed by a passionate fan base and established corporate support.

Silver acknowledged that Seattle has waited a long time for clarity. The presence of modern arena infrastructure and a proven basketball culture continue to make the city an obvious candidate if the league expands.

The Financial Reality Behind Expansion

At the heart of the decision is money. The NBA currently generates roughly £8.2 billion ($11 bn) in annual revenue, with players entitled to 51 percent of basketball related income under the collective bargaining agreement leaving just over £3.7 billion ($5 bn) to be shared among owners.

A major consideration is the league's 11-year, £56.7 billion ($76 bn) broadcast agreement with networks and streaming platforms. That deal was negotiated for 30 teams and would be divided by 32 if expansion goes ahead.

Owners will need to be satisfied that multi-billion dollar expansion fees and new local revenues would outweigh the dilution of shared media income.

Expansion Not the Same as Relocation

Silver also made clear that expansion should not be confused with relocation. While speculation often surrounds teams in smaller markets, the commissioner said the league cannot force a franchise to move.

Relocation, he explained, depends on a team's ownership group and follows a separate process, with factors such as local support and competitive opportunity taken into account.

For now, Las Vegas and Seattle remain firmly at the top of the list, with the NBA promising a definitive answer on expansion in 2026.