The University of Michigan has dismissed former head football coach Sherrone Moore 'with cause' following an internal investigation that found he had breached university policy. The decision, announced on 10 December 2025, followed scrutiny of Moore's conduct and was later accompanied by criminal charges.

University officials said the dismissal was based on what they described as credible evidence identified during a formal review. While the institution has not released detailed findings, it stated that Moore's behaviour did not meet the standards expected of senior staff in positions of authority.

The case has since moved beyond internal disciplinary action. Moore now faces multiple criminal charges, prompting broader questions about governance, accountability and the handling of misconduct allegations within one of the United States' most prominent collegiate sports programmes.

University of Michigan Statement and Dismissal

In a statement confirming Moore's termination, the University of Michigan said he had been fired 'with cause' after an internal investigation concluded that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The university's athletic director, Warde Manuel, said the conduct represented a clear violation of institutional policy and justified immediate dismissal.

University leaders stressed that the decision reflected a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct, particularly where power imbalances are involved. Moore was removed from his role with immediate effect, and assistant coach Biff Poggi was appointed interim head coach as the football programme prepared to continue the season.

Officials declined to provide further detail about the findings, citing privacy considerations and the ongoing legal process. They said, however, that the review had been thorough and that the evidence warranted decisive action.

How Investigation Unfolded

According to media reports, concerns about Moore's conduct first emerged earlier in the football season, prompting an initial internal review. That inquiry did not result in disciplinary action at the time.

The university later reopened the investigation after receiving additional information that officials said corroborated allegations of a personal relationship between Moore and a staff member. University representatives have said this new material led to the conclusion that policy had been breached.

Shortly after Moore's dismissal was announced, police were called to an incident in Pittsfield Township, Michigan, involving Moore and the same individual referenced in the university review, according to local media reports. Law enforcement described the matter as a domestic situation connected to an ongoing dispute, but provided limited details at the time.

Criminal Charges and Legal Process

Prosecutors have since charged Moore with three offences: a third-degree felony home invasion and two misdemeanour counts related to stalking and breaking and entering. Court documents allege that Moore unlawfully entered the staff member's apartment after the relationship ended and engaged in unwanted contact.

Moore was released on a $25,000 bond under strict conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim, GPS monitoring, abstention from alcohol and participation in mental health treatment. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 2026. He has not entered a plea, and the allegations have yet to be tested in court.

What 'With Cause' Means

Being dismissed 'with cause' carries significant contractual implications. The university has indicated that Moore's termination releases it from obligations under his employment contract, potentially avoiding a substantial payout. Legal experts note that Moore may challenge the designation, although any outcome will depend on both the internal findings and the progress of the criminal case.

As proceedings continue, the University of Michigan appears focused on separating institutional accountability from the legal process, while working to stabilise its football programme in the aftermath of a case that has brought intense public scrutiny.