Burglars broke into the home of New York Liberty star player Sabrina Ionescu and her husband, former NFL lineman Hroniss Grasu, on Monday, 15 December. The couple were not present during the time of the crime.

NBC4 Los Angeles reported that police responded to a call from the home of the professional athletes at around 8 p.m., when a security alarm was activated when thieves broke a glass sliding window at the back of the property.

Robbery Details

Two masked suspects entered the home and stole several handbags, valued at more than £47,000 ($60,000), according to the authorities. Reports also revealed that the robbers 'fled [in] an unknown direction.'

Neither Ionescu nor Grasu were at home during the incident, and have yet to give official comments. A family member was present to provide a statement to authorities.

The LAPD is currently reviewing the camera footage from the home security cameras. At the moment, no arrests have been made in relation to the crime.

A Growing Trend of Athlete Home Robberies

This case is the latest in a series of robberies that took place in the homes of professional athletes. In December 2024, the Wellesley, Massachusetts home of Jaylen Brown's mother, Mechalle Brown, was broken into while she was inside. His NBA championship ring was stolen.

Earlier this year, WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had their Playa del Rey home burglarised, with thieves escaping with around £7,900 (USD $10,000) in cash. Similarly, Kansas City Chiefs key players Travis Kelce and Patrick Maholmes were among several NFL stars targeted by a possible organised burglary ring.

Ionescu and Grasu: From Private Romance to Public Union

Despite their public careers, Ionescu and Grasu have been very private about their relationship. Ionescu was born in Walnut Creek, California, and then moved to the San Francisco area with her family. Meanwhile, Grasu was raised in Los Angeles. Both athletes share Romanian-American heritage.

Both were standout athletes at the University of Oregon, but their time in college did not overlap. The couple became Instagram official in 2021 when Ionescu posted a birthday tribute for Grasu. He proposed in January 2023, announcing the news on social media with a series of photos.

The couple tied the knot in March 2024 in Laguna Beach, California. Their wedding was witnessed by some of their closest friends, including Vanessa Bryant, NBA stars Steve Nash and Pau Gasol, and the iconic Oregon Duck mascot.

In an interview with People, Ionescu shared that marrying Grasu was the key event of her 2024 offseason.

'Definitely, getting married was the highlight, just being able to kind of put the world on pause for two weeks and be able to celebrate something that is just so special,' the female basketball pro said regarding her 10 March 2024 wedding.

She also expressed joy at having some of their family members fly to the US from Romania for the first time to attend the wedding.

'They were able to come here for the first time and obviously have been able to see us and to just have that moment to spend with all of our family, which is really hard being both professional athletes and just so busy,' she shared.