Hilaria Baldwin is being brutally trolled for allegedly trying to steal attention while her husband Alec Baldwin talked to reporters about the accidental deaṭh of a cinematographer on the "Rust" set by a bullet he fired.

Hilaria was spotted comforting a distraught Alec as they ate multiple plates of food at a bar in Manchester, Vermont, on Friday night after it was closed-off to members of the public. At one point, the yoga instructor hugged and kissed her husband who appeared deep in thought while staring down from his bar stool, reports Mail Online.

Hours later, on Saturday morning, there was a bizarre impromptu press conference where Alec addressed the death of his "friend" Halina Hutchins. Hilaria interrupted the actor on multiple occasions inviting glares and snaps from him, and also filmed the conversation while snapping at a reporter who forgot the deceased's name.

Alec, who is facing a criminal investigation for the accidental fatal shooting of Hutchins while they were filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 21, said he would support new measures restricting the use of weapons on the sets of television shows and films in order to enhance worker safety.

"What do you want to know? A woman died. She was my friend... We were a very, very well oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened," the 63-year-old was saying to the reporters when his wife walked toward him apparently to say something. An annoyed Alec told her, "Excuse me."

He told the media that he had been "ordered" by the police not to talk about the investigation, and asked if they have any other questions, but Hilaria then entered the frame apparently filming the reporters and photographers on her iPhone. The couple looked annoyed and objected when a reporter forgot Hutchins's name, and then Alec went ahead to answer the questions about his meeting with the deceased's family.

Alec said Hutchins's husband Matthew and her son were "overcome with grief," and was speaking more when Hilaria intervened to say, "You guys, you guys, you know what? No details you guys, you guys, you know what? No details."

A visibly annoyed Alec then snapped at his 37-year-old wife, "Do me a favor? I'm going to answer the question." Later during the conversation, he is asked why he and his family chose to decamp to Vermont. Hilaria once again interjected saying, "It's private," prompting Alec to reach his hand towards her right shoulder as if to gesture to her that he will be the one answering. He then gave the same response to the reporters.

Alec concluded the press conference by pleading for some privacy, saying, "My kids are in the car crying." Hilaria added to this, "Because you guys are following them and they know." Alec repeated that he is answering the questions for courtesy but would like some privacy, after which Hilaria told the reporters to "go home" and asked them to "turn it off" as she and Alec walked toward their car.

Hilaria later posted on Instagram that she is trying to protect her husband from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, but social media users were not too happy with her conduct during the press conference. "This scene with Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin (aka 100% not-Spanish Hillary from Boston who is still using a fake accent) is nuts," a Twitter user wrote, referring to the recent controversy about the truth of her Spanish heritage.

"He's trying to deal with the paps and his wife keeps jumping in, trying to butt in and FILMING because she's that desperate for attention," the tweet further read.

Another user commented, "Watching Alec basically tell Hilaria to go away is amazing."