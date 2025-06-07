HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has been ordered to pay more than £25,000 in compensation after sending a birthday card to an employee who explicitly asked not to receive one. The same employee, who was on sick leave due to work-related stress, was also contacted 11 times over a three-week period—despite clearly requesting no contact.

Unwanted Birthday Card Leads to £25K Fine

Kani Toure, a customer service consultant at HMRC's Croydon office, took legal action against her employer after repeated breaches of her personal boundaries while on leave. Her tribunal case revealed that she had informed her line manager she did not celebrate birthdays and did not want to receive a card. HMRC sent one anyway.

Toure, who was off work for stress, also asked not to be contacted during her leave. Despite this, the department made 11 attempts to reach her. As a result, Toure brought a case of harassment against HMRC—and won.

An employment tribunal ruled in her favour, awarding her a total of £25,251.62, which includes £20,000 for injury to feelings and £5,251.62 in interest.

'Hostile and Intimidating Environment'

HMRC claimed it had contacted Toure to check on her wellbeing. However, Employment Judge Adam Leith rejected that defence.

'We have some doubts about that. The respondent's duty of care would, on the face of it, have been more effectively observed by complying with her expressed wishes,' he said, as reported by People Management.

Claims of Discrimination and Pressure to Withdraw Grievance

Originally from France, Toure is a Muslim and speaks with a French accent. During her time at HMRC, she reported experiencing discriminatory behaviour from colleagues due to her accent and background.

In 2020, she submitted an 11-page grievance detailing multiple allegations of mistreatment. Rather than addressing the concerns directly, HMRC relocated her to its Canary Wharf office, according to The Daily Mail.

Before the move, Toure had informed her then-manager, Hugh Henderson, that she did not wish to receive birthday cards for personal reasons. Henderson, who regularly kept a list of staff birthdays, did not appear to pass this request on—resulting in a card being sent from the new team.

The tribunal also found that Henderson tried to pressure Toure into dropping her formal grievance. When she expressed satisfaction with her new office and asked for a permanent transfer, he allegedly told her this would only be possible if she withdrew her complaint.

'The claimant had raised a grievance. She wanted it to be investigated and resolved,' the tribunal noted. 'She was told that, if she wanted to transfer permanently, she could only do so if she agreed to withdraw it. We consider that it was unwanted conduct and a breach of her dignity.'

A Cautionary Tale for Employers

The case has sparked debate around employee rights, mental health, and workplace boundaries. Employment law experts say the ruling sends a clear message: respecting staff requests—particularly during sick leave—is not optional.