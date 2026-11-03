A Royal Navy warship has fired 120 live rounds from its main gun in the South Atlantic, as Britain faces renewed pressure from Argentina over disputed oil exploration near the Falkland Islands.

HMS Medway carried out the live-fire exercise with personnel from Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) on board, putting its 30mm automatic gun through its paces during its ongoing deployment in the region.

The ship announced the exercise in a post on X on 26 October, writing: '120 rounds downrange. With @FOST embarked, we took the opportunity for further routine training and put our 30mm Automatic Small Calibre Gun through its paces again. Practice = Precision.'

120 rounds downrange. 🎯



With @FOST embarked, we took the opportunity for further routine training and put our 30mm Automatic Small Calibre Gun through its paces again. 🪖 💪 💥



Practice = Precision.#ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/tY2VZL7veV — HMS Medway (@HMS_Medway) October 26, 2026

Although the Royal Navy described the activity as routine training, it comes at a sensitive time for relations between Britain and Argentina, which have become increasingly strained over the future of the islands and a major offshore oil project.

Argentina Takes Falklands Oil Dispute to International Tribunal

The latest tensions centre on the Sea Lion oilfield, located approximately 107 nautical miles (198km) north of the Falkland Islands.

The project, involving British company Rockhopper Exploration and Israeli firm Navitas Petroleum, has become the subject of a legal challenge by Argentina, which argues that the UK is authorising oil exploitation in waters it considers its own.

Buenos Aires has taken the dispute to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, seeking provisional measures to halt the project. Hearings are scheduled for 10 and 11 November in Hamburg, Germany.

Britain rejects Argentina's claims, maintaining that the oilfield lies within the Falkland Islands' continental shelf and that the project is lawful under the authority of the islands' elected government.

The dispute adds another complication to the longstanding sovereignty row between the two countries, which fought a war over the islands in 1982.

HMS Medway Maintains Britain's Military Presence

The latest firing was conducted with FOST personnel embarked. The organisation sends specialist assessors to sea with Royal Navy vessels to test crews' operational capabilities, including weapons handling and their ability to respond under pressure.

HMS Medway's 30mm gun is the principal armament of the River-class offshore patrol vessels. Its stabilised mounting can fire high-explosive ammunition at targets up to approximately 2.5 kilometres away.

Keeping the weapon operational in the harsh South Atlantic environment also requires regular maintenance. The ship recently highlighted the work of its weapon engineers, writing: 'The Falklands wind doesn't make maintenance any easier! Our Weapon Engineers work hard to keep our equipment ready when it matters, whatever the weather throws at them.'

Medway also conducted live machine-gun firing during Operation Southern Vigilance, a four-day patrol from 26 to 29 July near the edge of the Falkland Islands Conservation Zone. The deployment included a man-overboard exercise with support from an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft.

Commissioned in 2019, HMS Medway is the Royal Navy's permanently assigned surface vessel in the South Atlantic. It took over the patrol task from HMS Forth and operates alongside Britain's wider military presence at RAF Mount Pleasant, which includes Typhoon fighter jets, air-defence systems and an infantry company.

With that said, the latest 120-round exercise does not indicate that a confrontation with Argentina is imminent. Rather, it demonstrates how Britain continues to maintain military readiness around the islands as diplomatic and legal tensions over the disputed territory intensify.