Rural residents and MPs fear that emergency calls could be affected when Openreach shuts down the UK's analogue phone network on 31 January 2027, as new internet-based landlines stop working during prolonged power cuts.

The change has prompted questions about whether current protections are enough, especially for people living in remote areas where electricity outages can coincide with weak mobile coverage. Authorities say safeguards are in place for vulnerable customers, with some MPs arguing for more resilient backup solutions.

A Million Lines Still To Move

Openreach has warned that over a million lines have yet to make the switch to digital. For many households, the change is simple: a provider supplies a router or adapter and the existing phone plugs in. However, the old copper network carried its own power, so landlines kept working even during power cuts. Digital voice relies heavily on mains electricity, causing subscribers to worry.

Online, rural residents share the concern. One Reddit commenter who lives in the countryside said 999 calls should still connect, adding that emergencies can also mean calling a vet, an insurer, family or a utility company, all of which rely on mobile signal. 'Rural infrastructure continues to fall behind, and consecutive governments seem to be perfectly fine with this,' they wrote.

The comments reflect growing concerns among residents who fear that remote communities could face greater challenges during severe weather events. This question is not whether digital technology can work, but whether it can remain reliable when several systems fail at once.

MPs Press the Minister

MPs representing remote areas raised the issue with security minister Dan Jarvis in Parliament. Torcuil Crichton, who represents the Western Isles, said power cuts often leave islands without access to phone, internet or mobile signal at the same time. He described the backup batteries offered to vulnerable customers as a solution to the problem as 'simply not adequate'. He added that mobile networks struggle to stay up in storms.

Markus Campbell-Savours, MP for Penrith and Solway, told the minister in Parliament, as reported by the BBC, to picture an elderly person alone in an isolated Lake District valley, where a storm knocks out the router's power overnight, the battery runs flat, and the mobile mast fails. He asked, 'Does the minister share my concerns that they would have no way to raise an alarm in an emergency and agree that we need a new technological solution to protect the elderly?'

For his part, Conservative MP Julian Lewis raised concerns about the lack of a 'back-up system' if digital phone services go down during a cyber attack or other emergencies.

Government Readiness and Response

Jarvis, who is leading the Be Ready campaign, which is urging residents to stock up on supplies to prepare for emergencies, vowed to 'look very closely' at Lewis's point on the lack of a backup system if digital services fail.

'Our telephone networks are a vital part of our critical national infrastructure and our emergency response in weather-related crises supports the functioning of essential services and keeping people connected when they need it most,' Jarvis told MPs.

What Protections Exist

Vulnerable customers, such as telecare users, will be provided with a free backup battery to keep their phone running for an hour or more. Digital signals will continue to travel over copper wires while waiting for fibre to arrive. Residents who have not yet moved are urged to contact their landline provider.

The switch-off is part of a wider upgrade of the UK's telephone infrastructure. Openreach and other telecoms players say the ageing analogue network has become harder to maintain, with replacement parts becoming more difficult to source as technology reaches the end of its serviceable life. The replacement digital system is designed to support modern communication, improve call quality and provide a more reliable platform for homes and businesses.