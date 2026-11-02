Pero's Bridge, Bristol's landmark harbour crossing, has partly collapsed into the water just months after it first broke down.

The centre span slipped shortly before 11pm on Saturday, 31 October 2026, leaving a small section underwater. Councillor Andrew Brown, chair of the Harbour Committee, said the movement also damaged the hydraulic ram that lifts the bridge.

No one was injured. A small amount of hydraulic oil leaked into the harbour near the Arnolfini, and environmental specialists are on site to clear it.

Photographs show the span twisted downwards, with one of the bridge's horn-shaped sculptures in the water. The council has not said what caused the latest slip, and engineers are still assessing the structure.

The bridge had already been left partially hanging since its malfunction, so the latest slip adds to the damage rather than starting from scratch. The bridge crosses St Augustine's Reach in Bristol's Floating Harbour, a busy stretch of the city's harbourside.

Why Was Pero's Bridge Already Closed?

The bridge had been shut since August, when its middle section buckled during a test lift. That stopped people walking across the harbour and boats passing underneath.

Warnings had come earlier. According to the BBC, engineers had flagged heavy rusting and the risk of the lifting section sticking or going out of line. In September 2025, Bristol City Council approved £200,000 ($268,853) for emergency investigations and limited how the bridge could be lifted and loaded.

A council report from December 2025 found heavy rust, mostly on the western section near Millennium Square. It also found worn sealant that let moisture reach the steelwork, and engineers warned of seized bearings.

The love locks are part of the story too. In June 2025, the council put the bridge on a 'no lift' notice because of the weight of the padlocks attached to it. The council rejected any link to the summer heat. It suggested the padlocks, which had stopped the bridge lifting and lowering properly, may have played a part, according to ITV News.

Work then stepped up this year. Council records show £1.35 million ($1.81 million) was approved for repairs in March, with a further £160,000 ($215,134) added in July.

Bristol24/7 reported in September that a specialist marine salvage contractor would remove the bridge for repair. Scaffolding went up on both sides of the bridge in September. Ropes and heavy-duty straps followed in October as extra support.

Nearby businesses felt the closure. One owner told ITV News that footfall had roughly halved, while Brown called the situation 'disappointing and frustrating.'

What Happens Next for Pero's Bridge Repairs?

The council has said repairs will cost upwards of £1.5 million ($2 million). Engineers are now assessing the damage, and the council is reviewing its plans to lift the bridge next week. Much of that money is earmarked for moving the broken section to a dry dock, according to ITV News.

Damaged parts were due to be taken to Albion Dry Dock for repair work. The council still hopes to reopen the bridge in Spring 2027.

An earlier council target of March 2027 came with a warning that it could slip if repairs took longer than planned. The council has promised the bridge will be 'fully refurbished with significant upgrades' to how it operates and how reliable it is.

Brown said there was 'no confirmed impact' on the refurbishment programme. He added that this remains under review while engineers assess the damage and revised plans await approval. Officials have not yet said whether the latest damage will force a further revision of the repair plans.

The council does not currently expect the collapse to affect its refurbishment plans. In September, however, council staff would not commit to a repair timeline, so the Spring 2027 target is a hope rather than a guarantee. Lifting out the broken section is also expected to let boats use the harbour again.

Why Pero's Bridge Matters to Bristol

The bridge opened in 1999 and was designed by Irish artist Eilis O'Connell with engineers from Ove Arup & Partners. It has two fixed outer spans, and its 11-metre central section lifts to let tall boats through. Its horn-shaped sculptures act as counterweights when the middle section is raised. When raised, the central section opens a 9-metre channel for boats.

It was formally opened by Paul Boateng MP, then a Home Office minister. It is named after Pero Jones, an enslaved man who was brought to Bristol from Nevis in 1783 by the merchant John Pinney. For many people, the crossing is a reminder of the city's role in the transatlantic slave trade.

Pero was about 12 when Pinney bought him in 1765, and he lived and died in Bristol. Pinney's former home on Great George Street is now preserved as the Georgian House Museum.

The name was controversial at the time. A Liberal Democrat councillor criticised the choice as a political gesture, and O'Connell herself felt it sounded a bit political.

The bridge was also a Bristol landmark for another reason. An estimated three tonnes of 'love locks' were removed from it in 2025.