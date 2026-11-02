A Facebook Reel links a fictional Simpsons blackout to a US alert test and Britain's campaign urging households to prepare for three days of disruption. However, these are separate developments, and officials have not warned of an imminent blackout. The Reel offers no evidence that the episode was based on either announcement or that the three developments share a cause.

What the Simpsons Showed About a Blackout

The scene appears in 'It's a Blunderful Life', broadcast on 19 November 2023. Set 60 years in the future, it shows Lisa recalling a 'great blackout' in Springfield. A winter storm approaches, and an alarm at the town's nuclear plant warns of an imminent meltdown. The plant is subsequently ruined, leaving Springfield without power.

The November setting has prompted comparisons with 2026, but the episode does not mention Britain or the US test. It is fiction, not a documented forecast.

Why the US Is Testing Its Emergency Alert System

The Reel links the episode to a nationwide Emergency Alert System test scheduled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for 17 November 2026 at 2:20pm Eastern Time. It notes that the date falls 666 days after Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2025.

The 666-day interval is a coincidence. FEMA says the exercise is required by law at least once every three years to check whether broadcasters and communications providers can relay national alerts.

The test will be carried by radio, television, cable, satellite and wireline video providers. It will not send Wireless Emergency Alerts to mobile phones. The message will identify itself as a test; no action is required.

Why Britons Are Being Urged To Prepare for Three Days

The UK Government launched its Be Ready campaign on 22 October 2026, advising households to be self-sufficient for 72 hours if electricity, water, phone or internet services are disrupted. It cited winter storms and summer wildfires as examples of severe weather disrupting services.

The three-year initiative is not a warning of an imminent emergency. Government research found 13% felt prepared for an emergency affecting essential services, while 84% wanted more information. More than 500 organisations, from charities to businesses, signed up to share campaign messages and materials.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis told Parliament the campaign was not launched in response to a specific or imminent threat. The checklist recommends three days of non-perishable food and bottled water, including three litres per person daily, as well as a torch, radio, power bank, first aid kit and essential medicines.

Eligible people can join the free Priority Services Register, which helps electricity, gas and water providers identify customers who may need extra support during service interruptions.

Are Other Countries Preparing for a Major Emergency?

The UK says France, Ireland and the Netherlands promote similar three-day advice. The European Commission introduced its Preparedness Union Strategy in March 2025, more than a year before the UK campaign. It recommends three-day self-sufficiency during natural disasters, cyberattacks and geopolitical threats.

The EU strategy predates the UK campaign and the Simpsons comparisons. The US test checks an alert system, while UK and European initiatives promote preparedness. Similar advice may invite speculation, but no evidence links these developments to a predicted worldwide blackout.