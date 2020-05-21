Hollywood actor Hagen Mills was found dead in the home of his former partner, Erica Price, on Tuesday. Mills succumbed to self-inflicted gunshot wounds in Maryland, Kentucky. The television star failed at the murder-suicide attempt as Price survived after being shot. Before the failed murder-suicide attempt, Mills had been in prison for the kidnapping and rape of a woman. Price's mother and daughter were not injured in the attack.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old actor went to the home of the mother of his four-year-old child. The child was being taken care of by Price's mother while the nurse was away. Mills held the child and her grandmother hostage in the home until Price arrived. When the 34-year-old woman entered her home, she was shot by Mills.

Price survived the shooting and called emergency services immediately. By the time the police arrived, Mills had shot himself fatally. Having sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Price was rushed to a hospital where her condition was deemed stable.

Daily Mail reported that before the attack on his former partner, Mills had been in jail until May 6. On March 30, Mills reportedly got into an argument with a woman outside his home. He assaulted her and dragged her into his home. He held her captive in his home and proceeded to rape as well as sodomise her. After being held captive for hours, the woman escaped when Mills fell asleep. She then took herself to a hospital. The police arrested Mills after the woman alerted the authorities. Mills was also charged with possession of drugs.

Since then, Mills remained in jail. He secured bail with $500,000 (£408,875) property bond and $10,000 (£8,177) surety. The actor who starred in FX comedy-drama series, "Baskets," has had trouble with the law in the past as well. In 2016, he was arrested for driving under the influence. In 2017, he was arrested for a wanton endangerment charge and for second-degree assault in 2018.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Price with her medical bills as well as the expenses of caring for her young child. The motive behind Mills' attack remains unknown.