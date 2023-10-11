Celebrity reactions from all over the world sprouted all over social media in the middle of the Israel-Palestine conflict that boiled over last weekend.

The attack was initiated by an unprecedented offensive from the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday, with a barrage of some 2000 to 5000 missiles fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attack by formally declaring war against Hamas just hours after.

Celebrities weighed in on the violence that ensued over the days.

Pray for Israel

Multiple A-listers spoke against Hamas' unprecedented attacks against Israel.

The most notable to voice their support for the Jewish state is Hollywood star Gal Gadot. Gadot, who rose to international fame by starring in blockbuster films such as The Fast and the Furious franchise and Wonder Woman, shared her sentiments on her Instagram page, posting a white Star of David against a blue background.

She then captioned the post with the text: "I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!"

Her post drew comments from supporters of Palestine, most of which say "Free Palestine".

Gadot has prominently voiced her support for home country of Israel over the years even before the weekend's events, where she served under the Israel Defense Force as a fitness and combat instructor.

Renowned film actor Natalie Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, also shared her sympathies to the war victims.

Portman took her thoughts to her Instagram post, which read: "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

Meanwhile, multimedia personality and fashion mogul Kendall Jenner faced immense backlash for support for Israel.

In an Instagram story, Jenner shared a flag of Israel which had the caption: "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel." The account's story has since been deleted.

Free Palestine

A few public personalities have also expressed support for Palestine.

Professional boxer and model Youndes Bendijima shared an Instagram story that critiqued the idea of both sides having faults, saying: "I'd love to but I can't... there's only one side."

He then went on to share historical images of Jewish refugees coming in from Europe and Palestine's welcome.

Bendijima also criticised the lack of international support, noting that Palestine does not have the unconditional support from the United States.

Meanwhile, Swedish singer Zara Larsson expressed disgust about the double standard shown among reactions from the West about the conflict. She said in an Instagram story: "Oh so it's stand with Ukraine when Russia invades but not Palesti-".

Actor Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing 'The Incredible Hulk' in films part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, criticised both sides of the war.

Ruffalo wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Concerning the tragic events unfolding in Israel and Gaza, I am grief-stricken for the unspeakable suffering and loss of life and loved ones. This horrific violence must end. I have no answers obviously, but I feel it is absolutely necessary to focus on our shared human existence and reality. The sanctity of our common humanity will hopefully serve to heal the unimaginable wounds of division."

Ruffalo has historically voiced his thoughts in support of Palestine. In 2021, Ruffalo once urged the US to issue sanctions against Israel during its conflict with Hamas, but has since apologised for accusing the Jewish state for genocide.