Chris Columbus did not mince his words when he said that the Disney Plus remake of his timeless classic "Home Alone" will be a waste of time. He said the studio would be far better off doing something new.

The director talked all things "Home Alone" in celebration of the movie's 30th Year Anniversary in November in an interview with the Insider. He revealed that the studio never got in touch with him about the remake.

"It's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned. What's the point?" Columbus said, and admitted to being a "firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of 'Home Alone.'"

"You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it?" he asked.

Columbus likened the Disney Plus "Home Alone" reboot to "a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that."

"What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original," he continued.

The director, whose other films include "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," admitted that he "can even be accused" of having made a remake with "Home Alone 2."

"Does it need to exist? Yes, because some of those stunts make me laugh really hard, but I just don't believe it should be done. There's going to be a 'Stoned Alone' with Ryan Reynolds. God only knows what that will be — a stoner version of 'Home Alone?'" Columbus continued.

The filmmaker pointed out that "life is short." Instead of doing a remake, Disney should just "have fun" and "do something new."

Columbus's comments on the Disney Plus "Home Alone" remake came after Ally Maki ("Toy Story 4"), Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live"), and Chris Parnell ("Hot Rod") joined the cast. They will play the characters Mei, Gavin, and Uncle Stu, respectively. Archie Yates ("JoJo Rabbit") will play the lead role of Max who steals a porcelain doll from Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper.