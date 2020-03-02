Following the explosive episode 4, fans can't wait to watch "Homeland" season 8 episode 5 airing next week. With the president's helicopter reduced to rubbles, there are many questions that were left unanswered as the show entered its midseason. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series for our curious fans.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Homeland" season 8 episode 5. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"Homeland" season 8 episode 5 carries the title "Chalk Two Down" and it seems to be strongly linked to this Sunday's episode titled "Chalk One Down." Therefore, fans can assume that the upcoming segment is going to delve deeper into the storyline that the final moments of episode 4 set up.

In the recently aired episode, President Warner announces the peace treaty deal which clearly leaves G'ulom and Tasneem agitated. Saul figures that Tasneem was behind the unsuccessful attempt on Haqqani's life. Meanwhile, Carrie is relieved to learn about the peace treaty, but she has another important mission to accomplish free Samira.

While Warner's decision is welcomed by the troops, things take an unexpected turn when the president's helicopter goes off the radar. The show closes with a massive cliffhanger after the surveillance locates the helicopter's wreckage site with Taliban fighters in on foot. Did the Taliban kill the president immediately after he announced the peace treaty? The screen blacks out and it is certainly impossible to know what actually happened.

When the show returns next week with episode 5, as per the synopsis, Carrie chases answers to the unexpected twist in events. Meanwhile, the show shifts its attention to focus on Max's storyline. Carrie's trusted associate and surveillance expert carry out a rescue mission. And finally, G'ulom tries to take advantage of an opportunity.

A promo video for the fifth episode shows Saul and Carrie back in the CIA station dealing with shocking events. Meanwhile, Saul urges Carrie to look for answers and find out whether it was Taliban, G'ulom, or the pilot himself who crashed the president's helicopter to the ground.

"Homeland" season 8 episode 5 airs Sunday, March 8 on Showtime.