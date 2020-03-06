"Homeland" is in its final season and things are explosive. Carrie Mathison, the CIA field agent, is back alongside Saul Brenson, her former boss and mentor to do some good work in war-stricken Afghanistan. As the show moves forward, things are about to get ballistic. Are you interested in knowing what happens in episode 6? Here is every what we know so far.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Homeland" season 8 episode 6. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are informed that this post was written ahead of the broadcast of "Homeland" season 8 episode 5. Therefore, information is scarce. However, it is enough to know the direction the show is about to take.

The espionage thriller airs after two-year hiatus while the show's heroine Carrie is still coping from her time in a Russian prison. However, her former boss brings her back to the field in an attempt to strike a peace agreement between Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Last week, the show ended on a massive cliffhanger when Chalk Two disappears from the radar and the president's helicopter is reduced to rubble. Chalk One discovers Chalk Two surrounded by Taliban soldiers and within a few minutes, it is shot down by RPG Blast. When the show returns this Sunday, the cliffhanger is expected to resolve the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the helicopter as Saul urges Carrie to look for answers.

Moving forward, things get more dramatic in "Homeland" season 8 episode 6. The next chapter carries the title "Two Minutes" and it delves deeper into a situation in Washington.

According to the official synopsis, turmoil in Washington results in an unexpected investigation in Kabul. The promo for the said episode is yet to be unveiled. Therefore, there is not much we know. However, what we are certain about is that Carrie has a lot on her platter to deal as the chances of a peace treaty between the Taliban and Afghanistan seems to be fading away.

"Homeland" season 8 episode 6 airs Sunday, March 15 on Showtime.