"Homeland" season 8 episode 8 is set to air next week and it will see Carrie adapt a new strategy before heading to the frontline. The next chapter of the final season of the series sees them at the brink of starting a war. Here is everything we know so far about the next episode. Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Homeland" season 8 episode 8. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The recently aired episode 7 "F***er Shot Me," Carrie and Yevgeny try to get to Max but their attempts are overturned when he is taken hostage by Haqqani's men who are preparing him for a videotape. Meanwhile, Haqqani is found guilty and sentenced to death. Meanwhile, Saul wants Hayes to intervene.

In addition, the show brought back Hugh Dancy's John Zabel. As the episode comes to a close, we see Jalal compelling Max into an orange jumpsuit to tape a video of him. However, Carrie is not ready to give up and she is expected to move forward with her rescue mission in the upcoming episode.

"Homeland" season 8 episode 8 carries the title "Threnody" and it will see whether Carrie is able to save Max after all. He is now in the clutches of the Taliban and things appear too dark for now. However, fans should not expect Carrie to act out swiftly. It is a dire situation where she wants to do everything to save Max, but without assistance, this seems to be a failed mission.

As per the official synopsis, Carrie will be patiently waiting for the right time to make the next move. Meanwhile, Wellington is about to find out something unexpected.

"Carrie decides to wait patiently to see what comes for her next; Wellington makes a surprising discovery," reads the official synopsis for "Homeland" season 8 episode 8 via Spoiler TV.

As per the promo, Saul Brenson will be seen negotiating with G'ulom. If Saul wants a peace deal, the only way to get it is through Haqqani, who is soon to be executed. At the same time, the USA contemplates if they really want to start a war with Pakistan.

"Homeland" season 8 episode 8 airs Sunday, March 29 on Showtime.