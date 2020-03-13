"Homeland" season 8 is moving quicker than we wish for. As we enter the midpoint of Showtime's final season, things are taking unexpected twists and turns in the war-stricken Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Carrie Mathison and Saul Brenson continue to work hard to normalise things there. If you are interested in knowing what happens next, here is everything we so far about episode 7.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Homeland" season 8 episode 7. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are warned that this post was written ahead of the broadcast of "Homeland" season 8 episode 6. Therefore, information remains scarce. However, we do know that things will change for Carrie and Saul this week.

The fan-favourite espionage thriller returns next week with episode 7 titled "F**ker Shot Me." During this hour, Saul and Carrie may find themselves in a better place, when each one of them find an unexpected ally.

The official description provided by the network gives out a little information and reads, "Saul finds an unlikely ally. So does Carrie" as on Spoiler TV.

But before that happens, they have one hurdle to get through. In episode 12, airing this Sunday, upheaval in Washington pushes investigation to Kabul with far-reaching consequences. Meanwhile, Carrie continues to look for answers and deals with a conflict with Saul.

In the last-aired episode, POTUS and Afghanistan president is killed, G'ulom inherits Afghanistani presidency and Ben Hayes takes the charge to lead the US. G'ulom declares martial law in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, his speech declares Haqqani the responsible one behind the presidents' assassination. Meanwhile, Ben Hayes finds himself conflicted about whether he must bomb the body of the US president or strike a deal with the Taliban.

Elsewhere, Saul and Carrie desperately argue about destroying the site of the crash. They even contact Max and asks him to acquire the black recorder of the helicopter. Unfortunately, he finds himself at gunpoint of a Taliban soldier.

"Homeland" season 8 episode 7 airs Sunday, March 22 on Showtime.