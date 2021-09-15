Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old van vlogger, disappeared suddenly from a cross-country trip that she was taking with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in a camper van. Laundrie returned to their home in Florida, alone, and is refusing to provide any help in the search for her, leaving her family confused and disappointed.

Petito, who was documenting the road trip that started in early July on her social media accounts, last posted on her Instagram account from Ogden, Utah, two weeks ago. She was reported missing by her family on Saturday night.

Nicole Schmidt of Long Island, New York, mother of the missing girl, said that Laundrie has remained mum on her daughter's whereabouts and has even hired an attorney to help maintain his silence. Schmidt said that the last time she spoke over the phone with her daughter was on August 25, but now she is not sure if it was her on the other end as it was a text exchange.

The worried mother told MailOnline, "I texted Brian's mom that I was trying to get in touch with Gabby. I also texted Brian. I got no replies," adding that Brian's parents were caring towards her daughter and "treated her like one of the family."

Laundrie has not been named as a suspect or person of interest in the case, but his lack of cooperation has sparked several rumours, with the investigators calling the disappearance "odd." The only statement he has released was through his attorney Steve Bertolino that stated, "This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family. I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming...On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."

Meanwhile, some chilling pieces of art featuring Hellboy, Frankenstein, and bloody knives that Laundrie had shared on Instagram just months before they embarked on the road trip have left people wondering about his involvement in the disappearance. One of the paintings shows what appears to be a man wearing a wolf mask, sitting in a chair and holding a blood-soaked knife, with red splatters up his arms and legs. There is a red circle behind the subject's head, with three other animal mask-wearing figures holding guns and a bat.

Several members of the public commented on the picture asking, "WHERE IS GABBY?"

There was one image of pigs surrounded by skeleton-like figures, captioned, "grim reaper leading sheep to the slaughter." Another artwork showed Frankenstein's monster shackled, while there were several images of Hellboy on the page.