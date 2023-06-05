Cambridge Homeschool Online is a virtual learning academy that has been helping children around the world receive the first-class education they deserve since before the pandemic's embracing of online learning. Founded in 2002 by Dr. Troy Page, Cambridge Homeschool Online is passionate about ending the broken model of standardized learning. After teaching in England for 14 years, Dr. Page saw the problems with standardized education. Page took a pupil-centered model, highly qualified instructors specializing in online instruction, and a wide array of subject matter to fix this issue.

The pandemic has left the world vastly different, work, education, and family interactions have been permanently altered. While the world has undoubtedly changed, many schools have not, despite technological advances in education, most schools continue to teach according to an outdated system conceived in the mid-nineteenth century.

Children are always put first at Cambridge Homeschool Online. Classes are grouped by ability, not age. This allows students to move freely between whichever group suits their skill set. Cambridge Homeschool Online also keeps classes small to give students a space to speak and be heard. When too many students are in a class, it's inevitable for some children to be left behind. Cambridge Homeschool Online challenges this norm by keeping classes of ten.

Courses at Cambridge Homeschool Online begin at nine in the morning and each one-hour lesson is separated by 15-minute breaks, ensuring students get the necessary downtime to absorb the previous lesson's content and prepare for the next. Every lesson is recorded, so students can pay attention to the content without worrying about note-taking. Students complete four lessons daily and can be admitted if they are eight to 19 years old.

"While we provide an online education, we aren't promoting an online childhood for our students, so we reward students for building a den, cooking breakfast for Mum and Dad, or helping the community, in order to encourage a well-rounded development of the whole child." Says Headmaster Dr. Troy Page.

Another reason for the academy's success stems from its online community which is full of goal-driven students and teachers who want to participate. During admission, children and their parents must express equal dedication to education and a passion for learning. This attitude contributes to an environment that breeds success. By eliminating the disruptions like noisy students, bullies, unqualified teachers, and other factors, education becomes much more productive.

Cambridge Homeschool Online takes a different approach to online learning too, which can be seen when comparing the methods used during the pandemic by public schools. Instead of requiring teachers to work online without experience, Cambridge Homeschool Online instructors specialize in virtual teaching. This knowledge and comfort with working online allows education quality to remain high and for students to stay engaged.

With the pandemic changing the learning landscape, some students withered and others thrived despite the new challenges faced by staff and schools unfamiliar with effective online learning pedagogies. Those students drawn to and empowered by this new format, deserve the opportunity to see their potential fully realized at a school dedicated to excellence. The school enjoys a high success rate in helping students progress to elite UK and US universities, with 100% of students being accepted by their first choice of university.

Instructors working at Cambridge Homeschool Online are highly qualified and can offer a unique experience to your children. Each teacher is a subject matter specialist with a minimum qualification of Masters. The academy frequently seeks out PhD level instructors as well. Cambridge Homeschool Online is always open to increasing their subject availability to accommodate student interest. They invite famous mathematicians, heart surgeons, authors, and many other professionals to show students what outcomes education can bring.

Students outside of England are encouraged to apply to Cambridge Homeschool Online. The academy welcomes these students and offers them a more personalized, focused experience to learning compared to local schools. International students attending are circumventing barriers to a better life or education. Cambridge Homeschool Online is catering to students who are demanding better than what they're being given. The school is playing a role in making education more equitable and supporting disadvantaged learners to become the new thought leaders of the world.