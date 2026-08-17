Actress Hayden Panettiere has passed away at the age of 36, her representative confirmed to ABC News. The cause of her death was not immediately known as the family released a brief statement confirming the 'Nashville' star's death while asking for privacy at the time of this tragedy.

'It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen,' her father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement.

Quick Facts About Hayden Panettiere

Panettiere played popular on-screen characters in hit series 'Heroes' as Claire Bennet and in 'Nashville' as Juliette Barnes. She started acting as an infant and worked in TV and films, which would go on to define her career for over three decades. Her role in the musical drama 'Nashville' proved her acting and singing prowess, which earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

Born on 21 August 1999 in Palisades, New York, Panettiere also starred in many films, including 'Remember the Titans', 'Ice Princess', 'Bring It On: All or Nothing', 'Scream 4' and 'Scream VI'.

Panettiere tragic death comes only months after the release of her memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning', which gave fans a rare glimpse into her early Hollywood journey and personal experiences beyond the lens of the cameras.

Hayden Panettiere Net Worth

Panettiere's net worth is estimated at $6 million, while some reports put the figure at $12-$15 million. She amassed her fortune primarily through her film and TV roles. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she earned $75,000 per episode of 'Nashville', grossing close to $10 million through her appearance in 124 episodes. Similarly, she made $2 million from 'Heroes' and $1 million from her role in 'Scream 4'.

Panettiere had purchased a home in Hollywood Hills in 2008 for approximately $2.6 million, which she later sold for $3 million in 2014. She had bought a newly-constructed home in Nashville in 2012 for an undisclosed amount, which she sold for $1.65 million in 2018.

Hayden Panettiere's Family And Personal Life

Read more Christy Knowings Cause of Death Update: 'All That' Star Dies at 46 Following Asthma Attack That Led to Life Support Christy Knowings Cause of Death Update: 'All That' Star Dies at 46 Following Asthma Attack That Led to Life Support

Panettiere is survived by her parents, her father Skip Panettiere who worked as a fire department lieutenant, and mother Lesley Vogel, a former soap opera actress. Her brother Jansen, who'd become an actor, died at the age of 28 in 2023. The death of her brother took a toll on her physical and mental health, which she spoke about in later interviews. Panettiere also has a daughter, Kaya Klitschko, with her ex-fiancé, heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

In her memoir, she revealed her struggles with alcohol, drug addiction, and postpartum depression. She underwent therapy and rehab to regain control of her life. Sharing her experiences, she hopes nobody 'feel like they're alone, and don't feel like nobody understands them and knows that there's somebody out there who went through it.'