"How to Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM) season 6 episode 14 airs next week and it is expected to feature some highly-anticipated moments and a brilliant storyline. As we get closer to the series finale, the next few episodes are expected to hold answers to the burning questions of the series. So, here is what happens in the penultimate chapter.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from HTGAWM season 6 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The penultimate episode of the final season of the series is titled "Annalise Keating is Dead" and it is expected to shed light on the events of the flashforwards from Annalise's funeral in episode 1 of the season 6. The next episode in the series is expected to finally unravel the details from the biggest mystery so far of the series.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of the episode suggests moments from Annalise's murder trial. Yes, it's time for Annalise's murder trial to begin, however, Tegan's background creates complications in the case.

In addition, Nate pays a visit to George Castillo in the prison, and details about Xavier's involvement in Nate Sr. death is discussed. Elsewhere, Bonnie comes to rescue Annalise by the way of blackmailing Hannah Keating, Sam's sister who was revealed to have started the whole problem.

"Annalise's murder trial has arrived, but Tegan's history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate visits Jorge Castillo in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier. Bonnie works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating's past as blackmail on the penultimate episode," reads the official synopsis for episode 14 on Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the post was written ahead of the broadcast of episode 13. Therefore, the details for episode 14 remain scarce. Stay tuned, more details are expected when the network releases the promo.

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 14 airs Thursday, May 7 on ABC.