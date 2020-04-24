"How to Get Away With Murder" season 6 episode 13 did not air this Thursday. ABC's legal drama took another hiatus right before it was about to air its highly anticipated segment "What If Sam Wasn't the Bad Guy This Whole Time." Here is when the show is returning and what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from "How to Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM) season 6 episode 13. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"How To Get Away With Murder" season 6 is only two episodes away from its finale and viewers were hoping to find answers to some big questions related to Annalise and Asher's murder. However, they were disappointed when the show remained missing.

According to TV Guide, the network's regular Thursday schedule took a hit due to 2020 NFL Draft. Not only "HTGAWM" was pre-empted, but fans of "Station 19" were also disappointed. However, fans will be delighted to know that they will not have to wait too long before finding out Sam's truth. "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 13 will go on air next week.

The last time we saw them, Annalise fights the death penalty with the help of Tegan. Michaela and Connor are arrested. And Vivian is back in town with more secrets to reveal. She reveals the involvement of Sam's sister Hannah. Meanwhile, Nate finds out that Xavier was a part of Nate's father's murder.

Moving on to the next segment. The next chapter of the series unravels secrets from Sam's past to Annalise. The details leave her shocked and wondering. As for Connor and Michaela, they begin to feel the pressure when new evidence emerges. And the show sheds light on Frank and Bonnie's troubled relationship.

"Annalise learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam's past. Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case; and Frank and Bonnie's history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship," reads the official synopsis via Cartermatt.

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 13 airs Thursday, April 30 on ABC.