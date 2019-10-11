Three episodes into the final season of ABC's legal drama "How to Get Away with Murder" (HTGWM) and the moment is not expected to slow down anytime soon. After an explosive episode 3, season 6 of the series is set to air episode 4 next week and fans cannot wait to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "How to Get Away with Murder" season 6 episode 4 spoilers]

As soon as we got to episode 3, we knew things are going to get twisty. Michaela takes the next big case for Annalise's clinic. A black woman Brandi Green has been charged with a slew of allegations after she attempts to rob a bank with her husband. While so much is happening inside the courtroom, there is plenty of drama to witness outside of it too. Vivian keeps showing up at Michaela's case hearing and Gabriel pours his heart out to his mother.

Meanwhile, Frank discovers Laurel's safe deposit which is empty. Connor realises that he is over his head and what it builds up to at the end of the episode has left fans worried about him. In the flash-forward, Connor is being investigated by the FBI in regard to the season's biggest mystery: who killed Annalise Keating? He is shown a photo that leads him to laugh hysterically. Suddenly his body goes into convulsion as he clutches his chest. Fans are now wondering whether it was anxiety or a heart attack.

When "HTGWM" season 6 episode 4 airs next week, it reveals Connor's fate. The upcoming segment is titled "I Hate the World" and we will see the main characters, specifically, Keating 4, continue to struggle hard to get past what happened.

According to the official synopsis, Connor is going to be fine and his interrogation in Annalise's murder case continues. He is panicking and struggling to answer the FBI.

In the present day, Annalise, Tegan and the students take up a new case where they must defend a woman accused of violating a disabled man's civil rights to creating a dating app that shows sheer discrimination against him.

Elsewhere, Bonnie continues to provide Nate with some significant information on Tegan. And Michaela takes a big step and heads to New York with Gabriel to find her father. A glimpse at the recently released trailer gives you an insight into what to expect next week.

"HTGWM" season 6 airs Thursday on ABC.