"How to Get Away with Murder" final season is proving to be one of the best seasons of the series so far. The biggest mystery of the series, "Who killed Annalise Keating" has just begun to build up to a point where everyone looks suspicious and we cannot say for sure what led to the murder. Meanwhile, "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 5 spoilers are hinting at the revelation of some big secrets. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 5.]

The fifth installment of the finale season is titled "We're All Gonna Die." And truth be told, it has got us worried about our favourite characters. The official synopsis for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 5 as on Spoiler TV suggests that some "harsh truths" will be revealed. The series is no stranger to shocking revelations and unexpected bombshells. However, it is certainly going to contribute to the ultimate storyline concluding the series.

According to the description, the audience will get an opportunity to meet young Annalise. The show will shed light on Annalise's backstory when she was going through therapy and was compelled to accept and admit the hard reality about her life. The fact is certainly going to be very emotional and significant to her reality.

Meanwhile, Frank finds himself in an unexpected situation where he is brutally beaten as he continues his search for Laurel. Nevertheless, he discovers an important secret about Laurel's disappearance, and he must share it with Oliver. The last time he headed out in a search for truth, he discovered that Laurel had a safe deposit box that she accessed before she vanished.

Elsewhere, the show will continue to delve deeper into Michaela and her father Dwight Halpern's story. In order to learn more about her father, Michaela accepts a job offer alongside him but soon she will realise that there is more than what meets the eye.

The promo for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 5 will not be revealed until the broadcast of episode 4 airing on Thursday. So, stay tuned for more updates.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 6 features Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Charlie Weber as Frank and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 6 airs Thursdays on ABC.