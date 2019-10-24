"How to Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM) season 6 is fast approaching its climax. Before that happens, there are several loose ends that the show must settle. The upcoming episode 6 is expected to add to the thrilling plotline with some revelations and some new mysteries.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 6.]

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 6 will shed light on Michaela and Asher's families. Meanwhile, Connor learns a surprising truth that leaves him shocked.

According to the official synopsis on Spoiler TV, the upcoming segment is titled "Family Sucks" and it sees some of the main characters spending time with family, which turns out to be a real eye-opener for them. Michaela has been on an emotional journey in search of her real biological father. After several bumps in her discovery, she finds out Solomon Vick is her father.

As she continues to struggle with the truth about her Dad, she finds Annalise right around the corner. The Keating 5 boss intervenes in father-daughter relationship for help in return.

Meanwhile, Nate is up for some snooping on Tegan. He approaches someone who was once close to her and will help Nate with the truth about her. Elsewhere, Asher reunites with his estranged mother and their unpleasant interaction force him to reach out to his ex, Michaela.

For a very long time, fans have been wondering if the former couple will get back together. The description of "HTGAWM" season 6 suggests that the two will share a "meaningful moment." How it plays out remains to be seen. Lastly, Connor will make an important discovery revealing details about why he was chosen as one of the Keating 5.

The promo for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 6 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 5 titled "We Are All Gonna Die" on Thursday.

HTGAWM season 6 features Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Nate, Jack Falahee as Connor, Aja Naomi King as Michaela and Matt McGorry as Asher.

"HTGAWM" season 6 airs Thursdays on ABC.