"How to Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM) finale season is on its course. After six years, the Shondaland sensation is coming to an end and fans can't wait to find out the show's biggest mystery "Who killed Annalise?" However, before that happens, there are a few more cases that Annalise and her students must deal with. The recently unravelled "How to Get Away With Murder" season 6 episode 7 spoilers suggest a challenging case that makes things personal for Annalise and Gabriel.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 7.]

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 7 is titled "I Am the Murderer" and it features a controversial case involving a schoolteacher. Based on the official synopsis of the episode, Gabriel will find himself in a difficult position as he takes up the case as a defence lawyer of a teacher involved in a school shooting. Fans can expect to see Annalise caught up in it too and getting deeply and intimately affected.

Meanwhile, Annalise does everything to stop Tegan as she gets on to her new quest to make things right. Elsewhere, a shocking confession by Oliver is expected to shake things up.

The promo for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 7 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 6 airing on Thursday titled "Family Sucks" wherein Michaela and Asher will spend time with family and possibly reignite old flame after things go awry.

Meanwhile, actor Charlie Weber, who plays the role of Frank Delfino opened up about the show coming to an end. Speaking with Buzzfeed News' Twitter Morning Show, Weber said that the entire cast is in sort of denial.

"I think everybody's sort of denying that," Weber said. "Because we know it's the end, I've been sort of just trying to enjoy my time with these amazing people and the amazing work put in front of me."

Weber happens to be an original cast member who plays the role of an investigator for Annalise made the first appearance in the pilot episode when the show was launched in 2014.

"HTGAWM" season 6 airs Thursdays on ABC.