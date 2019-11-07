"How to Get Away with Murder" season 6 is in full swing and it seems things are only going to get intense as we move towards the highly-anticipated revelation of the series' biggest mystery: Who killed Annalise? But before that happens the show unravels some more murder mysteries. Episode 8 focuses on a significant murder mystery. Here is everything we know so far about the next segment of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "How to Get Away with Murder" (HTGAWM) season 6 episode 8.]

The aforementioned episode is titled "I Want to Be Free" and will see Bonnie take a stand in the court. Before the season finale, the show must address some long-pending burning questions. The mystery around Nate Sr.'s murder is still unresolved. The evidence has several suspects including D.A. Miller, Governor Birkhead, Annalise, Emmett Crawford and a few others. However, a certain answer remains unknown.

In "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 8 the case goes to trial in a court where Bonnie is forced to take a stand. According to the official synopsis as on Spoiler TV, she will be shaken when a mysterious accident leads her to hard-to-grasp reality. As the drama unfolds and truth unravels, some shocking details are expected to be revealed about Nate's father's death.

Meanwhile, final exams are here, the cases and challenges are expected to level-up, but so is the prize. Before the semester comes to a close, the students must prove their competencies. A large cash bonus is offered to students for presenting the best defenses for a "conspiracy-to-murder" charge. We have seen Connor, Michaela, Asher Jack, and others capabilities in dealing with complicated cases. With a large prize in question, it will be interesting to see how far Annalise's student will be willing to go.

The promo for "I Want to Be Free" is yet to be released. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 7 airing on Thursday. So, stay tuned for more updates.

"HTGAWM" season 6 airs Thursdays on ABC.