ABC is set to air "How to Get Away with Murder" season 6 fall finale. Episode 9 titled "Are You the Mole" introduces some interesting twists and shakeups before the series takes a hiatus. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "How to Get Away with Murder" (HTGAWM) season 6 episode 9. Go back immediately if you don't want to learn more about it.]

In the past few weeks, things have been getting out of control for Annalise and Keating. As we move into the fall finale, fans are assured things are going to get more twisty and unpredictable.

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 9 features a special celebration and some highly anticipated moments. It's the eve of graduation, the students and teachers come together to celebrate all the accomplishments they have made in the last five years and collect their degree for successfully completing their studies. However, some unexpected incidents turn around the big bash.

The eve of graduation is full of shockers and surprises for the students as well as their teacher. The synopsis for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 9 promises gripping drama, unexpected news, a few bombshells. The fall finale will be nothing less than a spectacle.

As per the official description on Spoiler TV, Oliver surprises Connor, Michaela and Asher with an unexpected graduation shift.

Dean's cocktail party turns out to be a tragedy for Annalise when she discovers disconcerting news. Later, at night, Michaela receives an unexpected phone call. Meanwhile, the show finally makes the big reveal about the identity of the FBI informant.

The mystery informant who was found dead has been mentioned several times in present-day and flash-forwards, for which Michaela and Connor are interrogated. Before the show closes for holidays, fans can expect to find a resolution for one of the two major death mysteries of the season.

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 9 airs Thursdays on ABC.